(WTKR)   Indian tribe to build casino near world's largest Navy base in easiest business decision ever   (wtkr.com) divider line
18
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good for them!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hopefully they can build a laundry service to employ all the dependapotamuses.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Building a whorehouse with a payday loan office right next to any military base is the easiest business decision ever, subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's disgusting we demand a shame of money from a sovereign.
 
bigfire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
neatorama.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Building a whorehouse with a payday loan office right next to any military base is the easiest business decision ever, subby.


And a daycare center.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will they have these signs?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lupis626
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Indian Gaming, Taking Back America One Nickel At A Time
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are brothels legal on reservations? If so they should build some of those, too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dick Gozinya: Building a whorehouse with a payday loan office right next to any military base is the easiest business decision ever, subby.

And a daycare center.


The sailors should have their CO
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's see how long this bargain is above water.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hopefully he's better at casino-ing than Trumpsster Fire was.

/do i get a prize for being the first to bring him up in the thread?!
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
d1k5w7mbrh6vq5.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta keep those Navy spouses occupied during deployments
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: hopefully they can build a laundry service to employ all the dependapotamuses.


I was under the impression that the dependapotamus does not ever seek employment, as that would waste time better spent eating and lounging around watching Netflix all day.
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
raceandmediablog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Building a whorehouse with a payday loan office right next to any military base is the easiest business decision ever, subby.


True dat. I think DoD would have to update all the Disney STD films that were made in WWII to handle that.

1. Whorehouse with payday lender
2. Corvette Dealership with Buy-Here-Pay-Here
3. Casino
4. Furniture/Electronics Rental Store
5. Daycare for the dependapotamuses's anklebiters.

2, 3, and 4 are all pretty close ties.
 
