 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Tattoo Archive in Winston-Salem preserves history of tattoos, poor decision making   (myfox8.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Tattoo, Chuck Eldridge, Tattooing, Tattoo Archives, WINSTON-SALEM, Tattoos, first tattoos, amazing subject  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Slut Wing was truly impressive.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any regerts?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The curator..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 445x752]


Damn you!!!!!! *shaking of tiny fist*
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Xzibit of Tattoos?
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Went by this a thousand times and had no idea it was anything other than a tattoo parlor with a weird name. May have to check it out.
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A permanent tribute to bad ideas about a permanent tribute to bad ideas.

/Yo, dawg.  I heard you like showing off your individuality by succumbing to peer pressure, in a vain attempt at attention-seeking...
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we ban tattoo threads already?  Everything that can be said has been said, 100 times over.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fark account name: Can we ban tattoo threads already?  Everything that can be said has been said, 100 times over.


If that was the case then Drew might as well shut the lights and power the whole thing down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark account name: Can we ban tattoo threads already?  Everything that can be said has been said, 100 times over.


Oh yeah?!?! I bet you never saw this one.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cdn.buzznick.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't forget to get your tramp stamped when you leave so that you can come back in later, if you like.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: fark account name: Can we ban tattoo threads already?  Everything that can be said has been said, 100 times over.

Oh yeah?!?! I bet you never saw this one.

[i.pinimg.com image 290x300]


I like that we're all so familiar with it already that we don't really care if it's readable or not, as it isn't in this case.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The lampshades there are... interesting.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report