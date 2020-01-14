 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   60-year-old babysitter arrested after 4-year-old found naked outside in January says she fell asleep after drinking a Four Loko   (wnep.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something fishy is going on here....
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Something fishy is going on here....


Yeah, I'm not buying that excuse from a 4-year old.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that's a tough kid drinking that shiat
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never tried 4 Loko.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've never tried a 60 year old babysitter.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've never tried falling asleep naked outside in January.
 
moike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In her defense, that shiat is time travel in a can.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I've never tried a 60 year old babysitter.


They're the best.  Especially after an Eight Loko and the kid is safely tucked in to the oven (set on Warm, people.  Sheeeeesh!)
 
tommyl66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's impossible, Rhonda! How can you sleep when you're high on crack? Chinese riddle for you."
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
60-year-old babysitter arrested after 4-year-old found naked outside in January says she fell asleep after drinking a Four Loko and watching Sybil.

/ftfy
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See....I told you guys that taking out the caffeine was a bad idea...but no no no....you wouldn't listen.

/Students at my Mom's alma mater ruined Four Loko for the rest of the country.
//Central Washington University.
///Had to tease her about that.
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I've never tried a 60 year old babysitter.


You do know what some 60 y/o babysitters taste like.........????
Hmmmm
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And for something like this to happen around here, it's disturbing. I would've never thought it'd happen here," Luis Velez said.

If you have a store in town that sells four loko, it's happening.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Darwin missed that kid by that much.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: See....I told you guys that taking out the caffeine was a bad idea...but no no no....you wouldn't listen.

/Students at my Mom's alma mater ruined Four Loko for the rest of the country.
//Central Washington University.
///Had to tease her about that.


I always thought that was odd. I can buy rum and I can buy cola, put them together and it's good. The exact same amount of alcohol and caffeine premixed? That's the devil, apparently.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I've never tried 4 Loko.


I think I had it once.  I remember my college roommate buying a case of it.  He did not recommend drinking it in large quantities.

Mostly because he said normally he'd drink a certain amount of alcohol and then pass out.
With Four Loco he couldn't pass out.  So he'd be awake all night waiting for the dizziness to go away so he could see straight again.

/Probably why the original recipe got taken off shelves and reformulated.
//That roommate did not graduate, but was fun to have around.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a parent, there's a pretty terrifying age around 3 or 4 where a kid is old enough to escape in the middle of the night while you're sleeping but too young to really know what is dangerous. Glad that I'm past that with both my kids.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well duh, of course she slept it's just malt liquor, they took all the goodness out of that shiat in a can about ten years back. Before vapes it became the thing that was going to kill every kid so we had to ban it (probably was some good fark threads on that). Even though you can just drink a big ass 7-11 coffee and chug a bottle of bum wine and get the same effect.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: See....I told you guys that taking out the caffeine was a bad idea...but no no no....you wouldn't listen.

/Students at my Mom's alma mater ruined Four Loko for the rest of the country.
//Central Washington University.
///Had to tease her about that.

I always thought that was odd. I can buy rum and I can buy cola, put them together and it's good. The exact same amount of alcohol and caffeine premixed? That's the devil, apparently.


Because 2 Ounces of Cola in 10 Ounces of um has very little Caffeine in it
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why you feel the need to drink FourLoco early on a Monday morning, is your business I guess, but why was the kid naked?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The_Sponge: See....I told you guys that taking out the caffeine was a bad idea...but no no no....you wouldn't listen.

/Students at my Mom's alma mater ruined Four Loko for the rest of the country.
//Central Washington University.
///Had to tease her about that.

I always thought that was odd. I can buy rum and I can buy cola, put them together and it's good. The exact same amount of alcohol and caffeine premixed? That's the devil, apparently.


Rum and coke is a light weight drink, and the majority of it is soda and ice. You have an oz of rum in it. And with all that you are looking at around 9% alcohol content(because most rums are not 151).

A traditional cocktail has about six oz of liquid( bigger glass) but most with ice have about 3 oz.

Four Loko is 12% booze in a 24 oz can.

So literally one four Loco is like drinking 8 rum and cokes. Even if you had a double one would still equal 4 rum and cokes.

Coke has 32 milligrams of caffeine per 12 oz can.  You get 2-4 ozs in a cocktail.

Four Loko had 156 milligrans in the can.

so you would have to drink almost 5 cans of coke to get the same amount of caffeine.

And even if you used half a can of coke per drink, well that would be ten rum and cokes to get the same amount of caffeine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I always thought that was odd. I can buy rum and I can buy cola, put them together and it's good. The exact same amount of alcohol and caffeine premixed? That's the devil, apparently.



I go with vodka and sugar free Red Bull....but that's a vacation drink only, and I have to be in the right kind of place...Las Vegas, etc.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Well duh, of course she slept it's just malt liquor, they took all the goodness out of that shiat in a can about ten years back. Before vapes it became the thing that was going to kill every kid so we had to ban it (probably was some good fark threads on that). Even though you can just drink a big ass 7-11 coffee and chug a bottle of bum wine and get the same effect.


See my post. Four Loko was/is some strong shiat. And sweet so easier to get down than bum wine and a bug coffee.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: LarryDan43: I've never tried a 60 year old babysitter.

They're the best.  Especially after an Eight Loko and the kid is safely tucked in to the oven (set on Warm, people.  Sheeeeesh!)


But with an Eight Loko, the voices in your head are racist.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember this amusing product?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theflatline: meanmutton: The_Sponge: See....I told you guys that taking out the caffeine was a bad idea...but no no no....you wouldn't listen.

/Students at my Mom's alma mater ruined Four Loko for the rest of the country.
//Central Washington University.
///Had to tease her about that.

I always thought that was odd. I can buy rum and I can buy cola, put them together and it's good. The exact same amount of alcohol and caffeine premixed? That's the devil, apparently.

Rum and coke is a light weight drink, and the majority of it is soda and ice. You have an oz of rum in it. And with all that you are looking at around 9% alcohol content(because most rums are not 151).

A traditional cocktail has about six oz of liquid( bigger glass) but most with ice have about 3 oz.

Four Loko is 12% booze in a 24 oz can.

So literally one four Loco is like drinking 8 rum and cokes. Even if you had a double one would still equal 4 rum and cokes.

Coke has 32 milligrams of caffeine per 12 oz can.  You get 2-4 ozs in a cocktail.

Four Loko had 156 milligrans in the can.

so you would have to drink almost 5 cans of coke to get the same amount of caffeine.

And even if you used half a can of coke per drink, well that would be ten rum and cokes to get the same amount of caffeine.


You could probably get a similar experience by dumping a 5 hour energy (215mg caffeiene) into a bottle of wine (usually around 12%abv) and drinking it all.

/I feel boxed wine, or 2 buck chuck, is the only wine with a pedigree fine enough for this sort of thing.
 
jefferator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fell asleep after Four Loco - thats a meth come down.
 
