 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   The Golden Globes, weird stuff at the CES, and overseas philatelic endeavors are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan 4-11: Stupid Tech Edition   (fark.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Super Bowl, Login, Fark Weird News Quiz, Cascading Style Sheets, Super Bowl XXXIX, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXVI, Trolley problem  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 3:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that time of year again, the Consumer Electronics Show, where we get to see all of the ways companies are burning through their R&D budgets by making products no sane person would ever spend their hard-earned dollars on. Luckily for these companies, there are a considerable number of not-so-sane people with plenty of disposable income, so some of these are actually coming to market.

Here are a couple of my favorites:

My "this looks dumb as all hell, but is probably useful" award goes to the Younglingz Lil Flyer. It's luggage you can strap your kids to so while you're at the airport bar drinking, they'll guard your luggage.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because anyone who wants to steal your ugly luggage probably doesn't also want a really grumpy 2-year-old, and vice-versa. I can't wait to see what kind of fun the baggage handlers will be having with these on the unloading ramps.

My "you almost had it, but you didn't go far enough into insanity" award goes to the Bzigo. From their webpage:

Bzigo is the first ever device that actively detects and locates mosquitoes.
Once a mosquito is detected, you receive a notification to your smartphone, and a laser marker shows the mosquito's precise location, allowing you to easily eliminate it. The days of unexpected mosquito attacks are over.

Fark user imageView Full Size


See, the problem here is that it's a laser pointer, and not an actual freakin' laser beam. Why do they make me do the work? And really? A cell phone app alert? Do they know how often we ignore those? Why not go for real mad scientist and juice this bad boy up so it smokes the damn bugs before they can bite anyone? I mean, yeah, it might sting a little if it fries one landing on you, but does it sting any worse than the damn mosquito bite would? And, the wound is instantly cauterized with no chance of malaria. Seriously, Bzigo, you were that close to awesomeness.

For my "do they know what people will use that for" award: The Yeti OneWheel. It's exactly what it sounds like: they took a OneWheel (one of those stupid looking "electric skateboard" thingies and slapped a beer cooler on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This will be purchased by frat bros, and only frat bros. They will put beer in it. They will then go somewhere in public. They will then proceed to begin drinking the beer. They will be somewhere around the second round before someone has the idea of riding the beer cooler. They will be midway through the third round before whoever owns the beer cooler decides that it's probably worth it breaking just to see their friend fall off of it. Hilarity will ensue. Insurance policies will begin putting in disclaimers. Emergency room nurses will come up with a clever name for this phenomenon. More beer will be put in the cooler that no longer has a functioning wheel, which is probably for the best.

And finally, my "I work on the Internet and I still think this is weird" award goes to the Morari Medical "early-stage prototype" "wearable solution" to premature ejaculation, which I'm pretty sure is an issue that this mannequin doesn't worry about.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's supposed to stimulate, or maybe de-stimulate, some kind of nerve or something to make you last longer in bed. Basically, you slap this bandage behind the narblehangers and once your partner is done laughing you can try to go for it and not think about how exactly this is going to feel coming off once your done. And when it does come off, you can expect additional howls of laughter from said partner. Which is likely to cause a different sort of sexual dysfunction that they probably haven't finished market testing the solution for, but also utilizes medical grade adhesive in places you really don't want medical-grade adhesive anyway so your better off not trying to cure it.

Anyhow, take the quiz and come back with anything you thought was interesting or just plain weird from the CES. And yes, there are a couple of things on the Quiz from the CES as well.

Winners and Easiest / Hardest from last week will be in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.businessinsider.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.mansionglobal.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report