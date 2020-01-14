 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Australia: Thank goodness the wind has finally blown some of our smoke away to the East. Hey, what's that funny cloud coming from the West?   (bbc.com) divider line
    Sad, Atmosphere, Global warming, Large Australian cities, Earth, massive bushfires, unprecedented scale, Smoke, Australia  
Langdon_777
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just came here to say "cough, cough".

That said, we in the cities can'r really complain, when our country cousins are losing their homes, their livelihoods and (sometimes) their lives. And when so much stock and wildlife is being so cruelly slaughtered. I could biatch about air quality, but I'm just *fine*. My heart goes out to those more directly affected.

/Also fark Scott Morrison and all of his so called "conservative" ilk. Fark 'em sideways.
 
Report