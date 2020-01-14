 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police? Arrest people for the crime of being black? The hell you say   (cnn.com) divider line
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If most of the Boobies were evading fares, then the police should intervene!
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, it worked!!
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor's office said in a statement at the time that the system had lost $225 million in 2018 from fare evasion, up from $105 million in 2015. In a proposed budget for 2020, the MTA later estimated that the system was losing $300 million in revenue annually from fare evasion.

If you're losing almost $1 million a day through fare evasion... you're doing something wrong.

/or they're lying
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should call it "unfare evasion", amirite?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close it down.  That'll teach them.  Can't have nice things if nice things don't get paid for.  Rent the tunnels out to CHUDs.  They pay their bills.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Six current and former NYPD officers have alleged in sworn statements that during the period between 2011 and 2015, a commander had urged them to go after black and Latino people for such offenses as jumping a turnstile, The New York Times reported in December. "

pmcvariety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
Between October 2017 and June 2019, black and Hispanic New Yorkers received nearly 70 percent of all civil summonses for fare evasion, despite making up just more than half of the city's population, the statement said. During that same period, the statement said they also accounted for nearly 90 percent of fare evasion arrests.

There are questions not being asked here that are important:

-Do black and hispanic New Yorkers evade fares are similar rates to other groups?  This seems pretty simple - there are cameras in these stations, right?  Run some samples over a period of time, count fare evaders, and see if the figures match the overall subway ridership.

- If yes, does this rate remain when correcting for economic levels?  There are some pretty stark differences, and this would be a bit trickier. 

Greater NYC area:
Fark user imageView Full Size


NYC:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Manhattan:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's the same with "Driving-while-black."  Figure out whether differences in driving behavior are leading to more stops.  If yes, try to separate out economic pressures (if I'm 10 minutes later than usual to work, I walk in and mumble about traffic, chuckle about how I slept right through my alarm, etc. and nobody bats an eye.  I'm guessing the experiences at the lower economic strata are less forgiving).

To my knowledge, the only work done on actual behavior that spurs stops was the infamous NJ Turnpike study from 2002.

/Do I feel discrimination happens in this arena?  Absolutely.
//Do I think it's important to separate feelings from hard data?  Again, absolutely.
///You have to have a firmly defined problem set before you look for solutions.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"If groups of New Yorkers have been unfairly targeted because of the color of their skin, my office will not hesitate to take legal action."

Better hire more prosecutors.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't want to be arrested?  Stop breaking the law.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over


"Build the wall! Build the wall!"
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Public transit should be free at the point of service
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
250mm a year could easy fund turnstiles that cannot be jumped.

Assuming this data is accurate.

Also, pretty sure if my fat white arse jumped a turnstile I would get a chuckle and a "top of the mornin' to ya" from the local constables and not the tazing a darker skinned human being would probably get.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over

"Build the wall! Build the wall!"


It's been a few years since I rode the L, but the NYC system only a flat rate for entry.  When my wife and I fly to NYC for a weekend, we usually just get one MTA card and swipe it twice.  That doesn't work on systems like the DC Metro where you scan on entry and exit, and the fee is calculated based on distance traveled.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over


No, the cards are explicitly designed to allow you to swipe in other people. You get charged for them, but one of the factors in the design was "mom or dad has the card, let them pay for the kids."

As to jumping the turnstiles? Nope. What you do is walk into the wheelchair gate, reach over, and hit the button that unlocks it so you can exit. It's trivial to do. Why they placed the button there? I don't know but they did. Next time your at the station, go look at the back side of that gate and see how easy it is.

There are ways it can be fixed but it's not abused enough to matter. But if you wonder how the homeless and buskers get on the L, that's how.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over

"Build the wall! Build the wall!"

It's been a few years since I rode the L, but the NYC system only a flat rate for entry.  When my wife and I fly to NYC for a weekend, we usually just get one MTA card and swipe it twice.  That doesn't work on systems like the DC Metro where you scan on entry and exit, and the fee is calculated based on distance traveled.


The L is also flat rate, mostly. Airport stations cost more, but it's charged when you swipe in. There's no swiping on the way out.

London is similar to DC in that there are fare zones and you need to tap in and out.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over


I've been on the L more than a few times, but I'm an out-of-towner.  One time I went with my dad and he was fumbling a bit at the ticket machine and this guy comes up and asks if he could help... and he shows us how to use the ticket machine.  We're like gee, what a nice guy.

Later in the day we return to that station and that same guy is still there. Except this time, he's in the process of handcuffing a guy and 2 or 3 other guys are also facing the wall.     He sees us and I guess he recognizes us as he nods his head at us.

Chicago - the land of friendly transit cops.
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Close it down.  That'll teach them.  Can't have nice things if nice things don't get paid for.  Rent the tunnels out to CHUDs.  They pay their bills.


Can't argue with that. I can't think of a single CHUD that has ever owed me money
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm no rocket surgeon, but an easy way to deduce this would be some easy math using the cameras that litter the subway.

Spend a couple months watching footage of fare jumpers, then do calculations based on fare jumpers and the racial makeup of them.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the fare is $2.75. A loss of $300 million per year comes out to 298879 turnstyle jumpers per day.

There are 472 subway stop . That comes out to 633 per day per stop.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: drjekel_mrhyde: I never in my life seen someone jump one in Chicago, I have seen someone swipe their card for someone else( but I have no clue if that's a crime). Maybe NYC needs the turnstiles that you can't even jump over

No, the cards are explicitly designed to allow you to swipe in other people. You get charged for them, but one of the factors in the design was "mom or dad has the card, let them pay for the kids."

As to jumping the turnstiles? Nope. What you do is walk into the wheelchair gate, reach over, and hit the button that unlocks it so you can exit. It's trivial to do. Why they placed the button there? I don't know but they did. Next time your at the station, go look at the back side of that gate and see how easy it is.

There are ways it can be fixed but it's not abused enough to matter. But if you wonder how the homeless and buskers get on the L, that's how.


God forbid they pay someone a living wage to guard against that.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everyone gets bail in NYC for just about anything anyway, so what's the difference?
 
