(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Resourceful mom finds everything she needs at local Walmart to build, plant bomb in scented candle aisle   (wfla.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man, first bedbugs now bombs.  People REALLY hate Walmart.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Macgyverette.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy fark this is scary
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What the hell was her motivation for this?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

litmik: Holy fark this is scary


Not really.  Ain't much of a bomb.  Might go whoosh but it's not going to go kaboom.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: litmik: Holy fark this is scary

Not really.  Ain't much of a bomb.  Might go whoosh but it's not going to go kaboom.


This. She would have had to gone to the sporting goods section for the camping fuel tabs and debased them down to a certain pure component. Then detonated them with an improvised blasting cap like a .22wmr and one of those binary exploding targets (tannerite).

Oddly enough, all of those things ARE available from Walmart....the fuel tab process would have taken her a long time, though. Unless she also manages to get a toaster oven to dry it.

/please don't raid me ATF, this info is on the interwebs already, I did't put it there
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did everything smell of her vagina after the bomb went off?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm thinking more mentally ill than evil bomber.   Did not say mad bomber because, well, mentally ill.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What the hell was her motivation for this?


Because Walmart.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"According to the arrest report, the two men were able to stop the mom just as she was about to light the wick of a candle, built in a mason jar with nails and denatured alcohol. "

how was that a bomb?

if she put the top on the jar, the candle would go out, and without pressure, the candle would just burn down, light the alcohol, and give your a jar of hot nails.
certainly arson, but a bomb?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tampa woman caught making bomb in Walmart with child

I don't recall seeing the instructions for how to do that in Technical Manual 31-210.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TM_31-2​1​0_Improvised_Munition_Handbook
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "According to the arrest report, the two men were able to stop the mom just as she was about to light the wick of a candle, built in a mason jar with nails and denatured alcohol. "

how was that a bomb?

if she put the top on the jar, the candle would go out, and without pressure, the candle would just burn down, light the alcohol, and give your a jar of hot nails.
certainly arson, but a bomb?


If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This is really alarming to see this type of behavior and to see a person in such a public place where they could cause damage or hurt people around them," Granit said

The alternative is getting her some mental health care and social support, but I'm afraid that's simply out of the question.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: brainlordmesomorph: "According to the arrest report, the two men were able to stop the mom just as she was about to light the wick of a candle, built in a mason jar with nails and denatured alcohol. "

how was that a bomb?

if she put the top on the jar, the candle would go out, and without pressure, the candle would just burn down, light the alcohol, and give your a jar of hot nails.
certainly arson, but a bomb?

If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.


agreed, (although you could plead it down to arson)

I was just wondering if I was missing something about the physics
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]


https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-​s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: NotThatGuyAgain: litmik: Holy fark this is scary

Not really.  Ain't much of a bomb.  Might go whoosh but it's not going to go kaboom.

This. She would have had to gone to the sporting goods section for the camping fuel tabs and debased them down to a certain pure component. Then detonated them with an improvised blasting cap like a .22wmr and one of those binary exploding targets (tannerite).

Oddly enough, all of those things ARE available from Walmart....the fuel tab process would have taken her a long time, though. Unless she also manages to get a toaster oven to dry it.

/please don't raid me ATF, this info is on the interwebs already, I did't put it there


Better yet, just get some black powder substitute like Pyrodex or Triple7.  Even the pellet form would work, which is out on the shelves during hunting season if I recall correctly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Except for the propellant, she had all the pieces for a nail bomb.

/ I hope they get her on the right meds
// Who am I kidding
/// She's heading for Starke
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Aberdeen (Gray's Harbor) a girl was arrested for going around randomly lighting crap on fire. At the time I was in a burgerking down the street trying to get Surge flavored slushies, and everyone was cheering her on. Also, I know it's just a photo filter, but even our Walmart looks depressed.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kiro​7​.com/news/police-say-women-set-fire-in​side-aberdeen-walmart/40015927/%3foutp​utType=amp

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wood0366: Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]

https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.


The problem is that you've got to have the fuel/air mix just right, within a certain percentage.  Easy enough to achieve in a controlled lab setting, much harder in a WalMart.
 
wood0366
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Except for the propellant, she had all the pieces for a nail bomb.

/ I hope they get her on the right meds
// Who am I kidding
/// She's heading for Starke


Yeah, it's more a molotov than a bomb. With a minor overpressure that cracks the glass wide open, you'd have a heck of a loosely timed incendiary device though.
 
wood0366
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: wood0366: Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]

https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.

The problem is that you've got to have the fuel/air mix just right, within a certain percentage.  Easy enough to achieve in a controlled lab setting, much harder in a WalMart.


Well, the volume on a mason jar is a known, and with empirical testing you could probably determine the proper volume of alcohol you need. However, Florida.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tuxq: NotThatGuyAgain: litmik: Holy fark this is scary

Not really.  Ain't much of a bomb.  Might go whoosh but it's not going to go kaboom.

This. She would have had to gone to the sporting goods section for the camping fuel tabs and debased them down to a certain pure component. Then detonated them with an improvised blasting cap like a .22wmr and one of those binary exploding targets (tannerite).

Oddly enough, all of those things ARE available from Walmart....the fuel tab process would have taken her a long time, though. Unless she also manages to get a toaster oven to dry it.

/please don't raid me ATF, this info is on the interwebs already, I did't put it there

Better yet, just get some black powder substitute like Pyrodex or Triple7.  Even the pellet form would work, which is out on the shelves during hunting season if I recall correctly.


Another possibility:  Camping stove butane cylinders, also in the sporting goods department.  Heat them up enough, and they'll kaboom also.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wood0366: dittybopper: wood0366: Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]

https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.

The problem is that you've got to have the fuel/air mix just right, within a certain percentage.  Easy enough to achieve in a controlled lab setting, much harder in a WalMart.

Well, the volume on a mason jar is a known, and with empirical testing you could probably determine the proper volume of alcohol you need. However, Florida.


True, true, and true.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Peter von Nostrand: brainlordmesomorph: "According to the arrest report, the two men were able to stop the mom just as she was about to light the wick of a candle, built in a mason jar with nails and denatured alcohol. "

how was that a bomb?

if she put the top on the jar, the candle would go out, and without pressure, the candle would just burn down, light the alcohol, and give your a jar of hot nails.
certainly arson, but a bomb?

If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

agreed, (although you could plead it down to arson)

I was just wondering if I was missing something about the physics


It's wal mart, of course something is missing. The physics of it, too.
 
wood0366
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dittybopper: tuxq: NotThatGuyAgain: litmik: Holy fark this is scary

Not really.  Ain't much of a bomb.  Might go whoosh but it's not going to go kaboom.

This. She would have had to gone to the sporting goods section for the camping fuel tabs and debased them down to a certain pure component. Then detonated them with an improvised blasting cap like a .22wmr and one of those binary exploding targets (tannerite).

Oddly enough, all of those things ARE available from Walmart....the fuel tab process would have taken her a long time, though. Unless she also manages to get a toaster oven to dry it.

/please don't raid me ATF, this info is on the interwebs already, I did't put it there

Better yet, just get some black powder substitute like Pyrodex or Triple7.  Even the pellet form would work, which is out on the shelves during hunting season if I recall correctly.

Another possibility:  Camping stove butane cylinders, also in the sporting goods department.  Heat them up enough, and they'll kaboom also.


That's true, but the problem with that is the time between starting the heating and the event. It could probably take at least a hour and someone's going to notice the burning smell of the paint/label.

I mean, if she was to have created this thing and lit it in the office supply or linen areas, there's a non-zero chance of it being a BIG PROBLEM.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wood0366: Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]

https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.


yeah, it would also depend on how close the alcohol was to the top of the candle.

But if there was even a 1 cm of exposed wax, you'd need a gallon sized jar, and that much air would compress and absorb the pressure. Gasoline maybe, but that would go off before you light the candle.

I'll point out that they have bullets in a Walmart. Just starting a fire in the sporting goods dept would have been far more effective.

/maybe I shouldn't have pointed that out
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the 8 yr old. They knew mommy wasn't "right" but what's an 8 yr old to do?
 
wood0366
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: wood0366: Dork Gently: Peter von Nostrand: If her intent was to build a bomb, then that's the crime. Successful or possible is not relevant, criminally.

[Fark user image 425x306]

https://www.insidescience.org/news/3-s​hare-nobel-prize-theoretical-chemistry​-discoveries

Also, it'd depend on how much head space was in the jar; if it had sufficient airspace to keep lit after being closed, it could kerboom.

yeah, it would also depend on how close the alcohol was to the top of the candle.

But if there was even a 1 cm of exposed wax, you'd need a gallon sized jar, and that much air would compress and absorb the pressure. Gasoline maybe, but that would go off before you light the candle.

I'll point out that they have bullets in a Walmart. Just starting a fire in the sporting goods dept would have been far more effective.

/maybe I shouldn't have pointed that out


I'm thinking maybe she used the nails as a spacer to keep the candle off the bottom of the jar to allow a higher alcohol level.

Not sure what the shoelaces were for though.
 
gojirast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aagrajag: What the hell was her motivation for this?

FTFA: scented candle aisle


Sorta think Hero tag?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Read submitters post and I assumed this was going to be about Gwyneth Paltrow's vag candle, for some reason.
 
Report