(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man buys old firehouse that is advertised as a "unique residential dwelling". Three years and multiple renovations later the same city that sold him the property is suing him for using it as a residential dwelling instead of as a firehouse   (kiro7.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who you gonna call?

A lawyer, apparently.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if he had continued to use it as a firehouse odds are he would have been sued for having an illegal operation.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine put a water tank on a wagon and call it a fire engine.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nicely done up place.
 
Pert
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Surely any half-decent real estate lawyer would have checked its status prior to the purchase?
 
TylerParry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He could do a sexy calendar fundraiser for lawyer fees.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This sounds like one of those things that could be solved by a simple conversation between two city contacts.

But it's 2020. So, Viral story it is.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What should he use it for...Containing ghosts?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a neaby town, they turned the firehouse into a small theater. But I remember from before the change, when flames broke high and the rail closed off.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: In a neaby town, they turned the firehouse into a small theater. But I remember from before the change, when flames broke high and the rail closed off.


That's a Johnny Cash song, right?
 
Stantz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: This sounds like one of those things that could be solved by a simple conversation between two city contacts.


According to the article, this happened 3 and a half years ago, and was thrown out after his lawyer counter-sued. Now he's just trying to get back the $80k he lost fighting the case. Suing the council for false representation should be a good place to start.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pert: Surely any half-decent real estate lawyer would have checked its status prior to the purchase?


Surely any half-intelligent city would be able to advertise a property without mistepresenting its zoning status, but here we are.

/and quit calling me shirley
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had the fantasy of taking an old firehouse and making it into a residence. I thought having my own Batpole to get to my car would be fun. Then I talked to a fire fighter. He told me how many sprains, strains and fractures they get from those.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I get his complaint and side with him, but it seems he was using it less as a residence and more as a clubhouse. That had to ruffle some feathers.
 
