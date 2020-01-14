 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Two months after severe floods, Venice canals almost dry. Dry canal jokes about Subby's mom to the right   (bbc.com) divider line
Cormee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And three months ago they were screaming about how much they hate tourists.

So... meh.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Venice Canals!


/Hydrothunder
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tides go in, tides go out, capisce?
 
mokinokaro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Night Boat cancels Italian holiday
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So that means climate change and rising sea levels don't exist, take that luchadors!
 
