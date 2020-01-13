 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Remember holding signs up to the back seat car window when you were a kid? Yeah, kids still do that   (latimes.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I was a little kid I remember a couple of friends who loved riding facing backwards in the back of the station wagon on road trips.

On the interstate they'd smile and wave enthusiastically at other cars, and if the passengers responded in kind my friends would flash them the bird for half a second in the middle of the waving. Just long enough to get a "wait, did that just happen?!" sort of response. Then back to the smiles and friendly waving!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids... can't live with 'em, can't feed 'em to wolves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Obigatory.
 
aperson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: On Facebook, authorities reminded parents to be attuned to what their children are doing.

So there you have it.  The official policy of CHIPs is that you should be watching your kids rather than the road while driving in the car.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA: On Facebook, authorities reminded parents to be attuned to what their children are doing.

So there you have it.  The official policy of CHIPs is that you should be watching your kids rather than the road while driving in the car.


Do you not check your rear view mirror while driving? I mean, if you drive a windowless red van that says "FrEe CaNdY" and call it the "4chan Party Van", it is understandable, I suppose. But people who drive vehicles with a rear window should be checking the mirror once in a while.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some comedian used to do a bit about this, but her version had the kid find a roll of duct tape to put over their mouth for that extra verisimilitude.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA: On Facebook, authorities reminded parents to be attuned to what their children are doing.

So there you have it.  The official policy of CHIPs is that you should be watching your kids rather than the road while driving in the car.


Of course you can't watch your kids 24/7 but you should teach them better. My Kids would never have done that. They may have held up a funny note, like "Help, my mom can't drive." They knew better then to write something the cops may pull us over for.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once the officer figured out the kid was joking the parent should have asked them to pretend like they were going to put the kid in foster care. Just have the cops put the kid in the cop car then drive around the block. Scare them straight.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: When I was a little kid I remember a couple of friends who loved riding facing backwards in the back of the station wagon on road trips.

On the interstate they'd smile and wave enthusiastically at other cars, and if the passengers responded in kind my friends would flash them the bird for half a second in the middle of the waving. Just long enough to get a "wait, did that just happen?!" sort of response. Then back to the smiles and friendly waving!


I remember riding like that with my sister. We'd hold up a sign that said "I have to poop" and watch moms look at us disapprovingly while dads laughed. Good times.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Years ago, I was having lunch with a cousin and his family.  When it was time to leave, the youngest didn't want to go and he put up a fight.  Cousin's wife drug him thru the restaurant as he screamed, "You're not my mom!"  Nobody looked twice.  That's when I learned a woman can drag a screaming child out of a public place if she looks annoyed enough.  "They probably thought I was the evil step mother."
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [i.pinimg.com image 484x329]

Obigatory.


I seem to remember there being a story like that on Fark.

11 or 12 year old girl bored on a road trip put up a "Help I've been kidnapped!" sign. Someone else on the highway saw it, called police and the girl's family had guns pointed at them by police.

She's probably still grounded.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: verisimilitude


Well, you sir, are a festizio.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I barely remember this but I was four or five when I caused us to get pulled over by a cop because I had been hanging my Cabbage Patch out the window by an ankle and didn't think anything of it.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ten minutes earlier.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We used to kill the time looking for out-of-state plates. It was a game.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keys dude: We used to kill the time looking for out-of-state plates. It was a game.


My mother told my brother and I to point and laugh at anyone uglier than we were. Was fun up until we passed a car with kids pointing and laughing at us.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rest In Peace that poor imaginative foolish child. As soon as she got home...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keys dude: We used to kill the time looking for out-of-state plates. It was a game.


Huh. Cops do the same thing.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

