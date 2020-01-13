 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Think Meghan and Harry are overreacting to their treatment by the British press? Here are 20 specific examples proving you barmy   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Daily Express, Daily Mail, Prince William of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince, Monarch, Daily Mirror, Tabloid  
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<<<

The UK media outlets that currently make up the royal rota are the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Evening Standard, the Telegraph, the Times, and the Sun.
>>>

Yeah I'm shocked, SHOCKED! that those racist POS publications treated them like crap.

Then again : since those same rags pay the bills at Fark (just take a look at the logos), I'll probably get banned for speaking out against them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm no sequencing expert but that sure looks like a pattern.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British tabloid media's treatment of Meghan has been reprehensible.

BUT

I think Megxit is absolutely phenomenal.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what colors their decisions on how to cover the dutchesses?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why they don't dissolve the whole monarchy when the queen dies. Give them each severance pay and just end it. It serves no meaningful purpose anymore and is such an anachronism.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British press is harder on meghan markle than they are on Jeffrey Epstein's bestie Prince Andrew.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're harder on Meghan because she has so much more potential than Kate Middling.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty cherry picked examples. Kate has been criticised lots of times. Here's a slideshow.  Google "Kate Middleton criticism" and you'll find lots of articles in the same tabloids criticising her.

This is what the press do. To everyone. Pretty much any celeb, whatever race, has criticised the tabloids for building celebs up and then attacking them when they get successful.

But, as the Guardian says, this is part of having a free press.
But I also think that the tabloid mentality is a vital part of press freedom in Britain. Only the tabloids - even when owned by a Murdoch - could stand outside of the establishment consensus. Journalism needs to campaign, investigate and debate, but above all it must entertain or it loses our attention. Our red-tops do a good job of all that when they work well.

Once you start regulating what they can and cannot print you are down the road to government control of the media. The UK has some of the worlds strongest libel laws and lawyers happy to take cases against tabloids who print defamatory stories.

Many Americans boast about having free speech and try to claim countries like the UK don't, yet those same people then criticise the free press in the UK for exercising their free speech.

The tabloids aren't running stories about Meghan because she's black. They're running stories because she's famous and successful. Just as they have ran stories criticising Kate, Diana, Fergie, Andrew, Edward etc etc.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The British press is harder on meghan markle than they are on Jeffrey Epstein's bestie Prince Andrew.


Ya think:

Fark user imageView Full Size


For weeks the Daily Mail was full of Prince Andrew/Epstein stories.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a freedom-loving American, I respect those of the Royal Family who decide to leave their glided cages of eternal duty to whichever government is voted in, intense scrutiny of their lives, and slavery to traditions while not allowed any power or say to those high offices.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The same rags lying about Brexit are the same rags dragging a biracial American for being black.
 
Miss Stein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Harry isn't up there in the ranks of succession anymore.  If he wants to have a life outside of being a Royal Mannequin used for show events on a schedule that he has no control over, then good for him.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: he tabloids aren't running stories about Meghan because she's black. They're running stories because she's famous

attractive and successful.

FTFY
 
rkiller1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Pffft, amateurs."
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I wonder what colors their decisions on how to cover the dutchesses?


Fark user imageView Full Size


he or they
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: [Fark user image 316x480]


And that pretty much sums up how useless and token the royals are at this point. I think the British royals are on about the same level, socially and politically, as the Kardashians. Just with more couth and fewer implants.
 
ng2810
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The same rags lying about Brexit are the same rags dragging a biracial American for being black.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail and garbage like TMZ actively promote their commentors to act and respond in the most racist way for the page clicks.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I don't know why they don't dissolve the whole monarchy when the queen dies. Give them each severance pay and just end it. It serves no meaningful purpose anymore and is such an anachronism.


It makes money and is cultural history.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Katerchen: Then again : since those same rags pay the bills at Fark (just take a look at the logos), I'll probably get banned for speaking out against them.


You gots the TF, you can downvote their links every time you see their scuzzy logos pop up.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WilderKWight: Miss Stein: [Fark user image 316x480]

And that pretty much sums up how useless and token the royals are at this point. I think the British royals are on about the same level, socially and politically, as the Kardashians. Just with more couth and fewer implants.


Couth as fark.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The Daily Fail and garbage like TMZ actively promote their commentors to act and respond in the most racist way for the page clicks.


So let's not reward them with the clicks they want.  Downvote, I say.  Better dead AND red.
 
sprgrss
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I might have sympathy for them if they completely abdicated and lived like as Harry and Meghan Windsor or whatever last name they come up with.  But they aren't and being tabloid fodder is part and parcel of being a royal.
 
