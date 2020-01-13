 Skip to content
(ARL Now)   It was like the trolley problem, except with a silver Uber and not a trolley, and with the owner of a notorious towing company jumping in front rather than an innocent on the rails. So nothing like the trolley problem, but still morally complex   (arlnow.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The striking vehicle - a silver Kia with a cross on the hood - could be seen parked on 5th Road N. with a damaged front bumper and the passenger side of its front windshield shattered.

I hope the tow company pays for the damage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know what the homicide rate is on tow truck drivers, but it feels low to me.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I hope the car gets the improved working conditions it's demanding.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When in doubt, shoot the hostage.

It was a Kia, so that lines up nicely.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"One of your boys sets off a stink bomb on the trolley, causing a commotion so the rest of the group can pickpocket people as they run off the train."
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

That's....very wrong. But, in a roundabout way you got where you needed to be.
 
starsrift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"All this over 135 bucks," the employee said.

Yeah, buddy. Consider how much a taxi driver earns. Now consider an Uber driver earns less than that, and they're paying for their own vehicle maintenance. It's a job barely worth doing.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The survivors are buried in Hoboken.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Uber connection is meaningless, but I guess it generates feels.

Pity about the tow owner. Surviving.
 
Report