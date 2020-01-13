 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   "We've got hellish blizzards, whiteouts, and black ice. You know what we need?" "A 75 MPH speed limit?" "Exactly. What's the worst that could happen?"   (jalopnik.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Miles per hour, Autobahn, Michigan, Speed limit, Speed, speed limits, state of Michigan, Michigan State University  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putting a speed limit on the wind is like pissing into, well...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile in Texas
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75mph works well in New Mexico. I don't know why you can't get this figured out back east.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: 75mph works well in New Mexico. I don't know why you can't get this figured out back east.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't mean you're required to go 75 at all times.  The real trouble is just about everybody is going to go 5-10 over the posted limit.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget deer.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image 597x320]
Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.


Two things...

1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.

2) Germany has things like drivers that take driving seriously and lifetime driving bans for the first DUI.  It's hard to get a license, relatively easy to lose one there.

We really should be thinking about doing 2) a lot harder in this country before we think about doing 1).
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image image 597x320]
Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.


I think Germany would be 130 kmph as it is a metric country.
With the Euro to USD exchange rate that would be closer to 80mph .
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: 1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.


My over-and-under was 3 minutes.  You did it in 90 seconds.
I lost the bet.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lenny.Bostoch: I think Germany would be 130 kmph as it is a metric country.


Two in under four minutes.
I REALLY lost the bet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: rebelyell2006: 75mph works well in New Mexico. I don't know why you can't get this figured out back east.

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Both the I-80 and 70 MPH signs flap in the breeze here in PA.  I have been in lines of traffic moving at 90 before, and even that's too slow for some people.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: rkiller1: [Fark user image 597x320]
Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.

Two things...

1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.

2) Germany has things like drivers that take driving seriously and lifetime driving bans for the first DUI.  It's hard to get a license, relatively easy to lose one there.

We really should be thinking about doing 2) a lot harder in this country before we think about doing 1).


Likewise, 30 km/h (18 mph) zones are normal in residential areas, 50 km/h on major streets, and 100 km/h on rural roads (70 for trucks) is pretty normal there.  Likewise, even on the autobahn, it's still recommended you keep it under 130 where there is no speed limit, and trucks are often still limited to 80 or 90 km/h.  And no matter what the sign says, you're still speeding if you're driving so fast that you cannot come to a complete stop in the distance you can see ahead.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Autoerotic Defenestration: rebelyell2006: 75mph works well in New Mexico. I don't know why you can't get this figured out back east.

[Fark user image image 480x270]

Both the I-80 and 70 MPH signs flap in the breeze here in PA.  I have been in lines of traffic moving at 90 before, and even that's too slow for some people.


Last time I was in Philadelphia, I remember actually bribing a towncar driver to slow the fark down because he was doing 80 MPH in a 45 MPH zone in icy conditions on the Penn'a Turnpike through Valley Forge.

Good thing, too, not long after that we got detoured to US 212 and if he hadn't slowed down, we probably would have been just in time for this shiat, since everyone else was going at least 70...

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Baloo Uriza: 1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.

My over-and-under was 3 minutes.  You did it in 90 seconds.
I lost the bet.


The whooshing was glorious to watch!
 
Gig103
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow. Not sure what the problem is.


Driver's licenses in the USA are rubber-stamped (you have to be a serious fark-up to fail the test), so drivers are not as well in command of their vehicle or common sense. I suspect if it's snowing or icy you aren't going 130kph, but bad drivers in the USA is going to speed no matter the condition. It's also very uncommon for passenger vehicles to have snow tires in most of the USA, we have M+S "all seasons" (myself included). Finally, I don't know how it is in Germany but my office doesn't close even in inclement weather so times when people should be off the roads, they aren't always since otherwise that is a "waste of a vacation day."
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Baloo Uriza: 1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.

My over-and-under was 3 minutes.  You did it in 90 seconds.
I lost the bet.


I don't know, I didn't go into Burger King.
 
The Loaf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image 425x283]Meanwhile in Texas


Once upon a time, in Montana....

insidequotations.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gig103: Driver's licenses in the USA are rubber-stamped (you have to be a serious fark-up to fail the test)


This.

I'm not sure why this is. Most times when you try to get anything from a bureaucracy SOP is deny first, then figure out why. I cannot figure out why they chose this one to greenlight everyone.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a speed limit, not a speed suggestion. The sign's not going to be pissed if you aren't doing the full 75 in that blizzard.
 
kab
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
eh, 75 works fine in NY.  Try paying attention to the road instead of your phone?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: rkiller1: [Fark user image 597x320]
Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.

Two things...

1) That's 130 km/h, or about 80¾MPH.

2) Germany has things like drivers that take driving seriously and lifetime driving bans for the first DUI.  It's hard to get a license, relatively easy to lose one there.

We really should be thinking about doing 2) a lot harder in this country before we think about doing 1).


One of the costs of our failure to develop useful public transportation systems in the United States is that here, 2) would only manufacture a class of people who are a burden on society for the rest of their lives.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What it will take to get Michigan drivers to chill out a little and learn to drive just 75 is still anyone's guess. Or rather, at least it's more involved than we might have hoped.

(1) Put regulators on cars that can't be removed by shade tree mechanics without screwing up the engine.

(2) Raise the speeding fines over 75 mph to quadruple what they are now.

(3) Wait until the death tole rises by 25%.

(4) Reduce the speed limit by 20 mph.

You just aint going to convince people to do the speed limit no matter how safe you make the roads and cars because there is just something in them that turns them into uncaring nuts when they get behind the wheel of a powerful, over advertised, expensive as hell machine.
 
ItachiNai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eh, just like when they got rid of the helmet law, so idiots ignored common sense in favor of enjoying their new "freedom", and the motorcycle fatality numbers went up.
Doesn't matter what physics have to say about it; give them a little leeway, and they'll be more focused on exercising it than doing the smart thing.

/Just like merge lane hogs
//Or HOV lanes with off-hours
///Or chicken sandwiches
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: 75mph works well in New Mexico. I don't know why you can't get this figured out back east.


Everyone was driving 20 miles an hour under the limit last time I visited NM, so that may not be a fair comparison.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kab: eh, 75 works fine in NY.  Try paying attention to the road instead of your phone?


Serious question: Where in NY?

Last time on the NY Thruway it was 60mph in the right lane, 61 in the left.
 
Victoly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image image 597x320]
Germany just raised it to 130mph, and they too have snow.  Not sure what the problem is.


How are the chocolate rations?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report