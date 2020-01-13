 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) picks up the swing through the alphabet at the letter "R", probably the first of two weeks there   (tunein.com) divider line
95 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 7:24 PM



wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be multitasking tonight--listening to your program AND watching the LSU vs. Clemson game! :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Standing by!
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ready to roll.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most of the PC system (especially the microphone / mixer) is back together and running.  Bench testing the UPS for a few days before I climb back under the desk.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I rather listen to this, then the ball game
 
Report