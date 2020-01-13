 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Probably because most of us have just switch to hard liquor at this point   (thehill.com) divider line
    Alcoholic beverage, Wine, growing impact of Trump, Wall Street Journal, global beverage alcohol market, U.S. alcohol volumes, industry tracker IWSR  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll save you, wine industry!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably because I swore off alcohol last year.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seltzer

/ not trying it
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price of wine has gone through the roof the past few years, Dam Chicoms buying up tankers of the stuff. And everytime a country who in the past hasn't been known for good wine starts producing good wine nobody keeps their dam mouths shut.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pot. Everyone who can switched to pot, because it's healthier.
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a bottle of Red Blend, not too pretentious, not too cheap, that I bought for that special occasion when I am (in the mood / special lady is visiting) over five months ago. And unfortunately I have not been in the mood for a wine hangover, and Miss Special Lady has been overlooking me for some time now.

Fark you wineries. This ain't a millenial is killing shiat thing because I ain't a millenial. Your product just sucks. I have a bottle of cheap ass Lauders Scotch that I sucked down and gladly replaced about four times since I bought you.

If I am going to create a substitute for the cheap assed mental health care industry in the U.S.A. with over the counter cheap assed self medication, cheap assed scotch can sure the F can do better than cheap assed moderately priced wine.

/legalization can't reach my state fast enough.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that Game of Thrones has ended its passé. We're back to the classics.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That's probably because I swore off alcohol last year.


THIS. Except in my case it was only 2 weeks ago.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like the taste of wine but it literally makes me sick... I can drink a shiat ton of beer or whatever and be fine but wine kills me.  Probably something immunologic or the sulfite preservatives
 
Spermbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is subby the Weenerser in TFA?  'Cuz they both say the same.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Is subby the Weenerser in TFA?  'Cuz they both say the same.


FFS - I forgot about the filter Fark has for "sooner-than-second remarks."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'll save you, wine industry!


Bernard and Manny have your back.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
