(Connecticut Post) Florida... gets something right? And becomes one of the first states to use data-driven analysis to track criminal-justice outcomes
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Anyone who enters the system is at the mercy of a prosecutor's decision-making. And because 97% of all criminal cases are settled with plea bargains, prosecutors almost never have to prove a defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt as they would in a trial conviction."

This is true, but defense attorneys who urge their clients to plead guilty when they're innocent share the blame.

In fact, the end blame lies in the entire overloaded system that cares more about getting cases closed than actual justice. And yes, this includes cops that file cases without thoroughly investigating them just to get them off their desks, and the prosecutors that accept these cases.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: This is true, but defense attorneys who urge their clients to plead guilty when they're innocent share the blame.


If you don't have 6 figures to spend, you can't hire a trial attorney.

I know very few people with that kind of money.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Florida and Connecticut, subby. The article is in the CT Post, after all.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, they certainly have a large data set to drive their analysis.  And a diverse one as well.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Execute bill 880" the governor rasped.  Across the state, hundreds of corrupt prosecutors found themselves the targets of the very judicial system that they thought were their allies.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Common sense needs to be injected in.  I understand, any politician saying anything less than "off with their heads!" is vulnerable next election, but still.

Sending people back to prison when they haven't broken any laws, aka technical violations, is farking stupid.  Especially when you figure hey, PO feels overworked?  Send a schlub or three back to prison, nobody cares.  Honestly, the rules are so strict every damned one of them can be violated at any time.

Some 10 years ago a boyfriend of a friend got sent back to prison (yeah, I have to call out boy here.  Guessing girl would have had a completely different result).  His crime?  He was supposed to stay, I dunno, 100, 1,000? yards from somewhere.  He went into a grocery store, bought groceries, and it turned out when he was in the back of the store he violated that range.

I only met the guy once, he was in his 40s, dunno why he went to prison for in the first place but I got involved enough to know that yeah, visiting the meat counter of his local megamart got him sent back to prison.

This is beyond stupid.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline: "Florida...gets something right?"

Give it time, subby...give it time.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they do it, I'll forget about Floridaman.
 
