(Complex) Weeners With the Titans one game away from the Super Bowl, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel would like to let everyone know that he was joking when he said he'd cut off his own penis if the Titans win the Super Bowl this year   (complex.com) divider line
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, he's a patriot at heart. It's deflated as is, already.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the Titans are guaranteed not to win the game and therefore half of the fans would gladly carry out the aforementioned deed anyway.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to jinx yourself, buddy.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you say that AFTER you win, dummy.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have his wife issue a statement "Been there/done that" and his ill chosen joke won't come to a head.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Way to jinx yourself, buddy.


Yep, that is definitely a case of shooting oneself in the dick
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh Vrabel...you made me root for the Titans before you guys smashed the Ravens, after beating my Pats. Why'd you have to cock it up?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Houston feels like they already did.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why?
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like it should really be up to him...
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chicken!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Choppy choppy pee pee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The weener, and still champion ...
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He said he's been married 20 years.
Sounds like wife doesn't need his wanker either.

Chop chop!!!
 
M-G
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He and John McAfee should get together...
 
