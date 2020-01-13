 Skip to content
(Eastern Daily Press (UK))   The 'orgy stone' of Merton which if moved causes "erotic debauchery" and maybe the end of the world. Well, challenge accepted   (edp24.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally just a farking rock.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Literally just a farking rock.


No this is a farking rock:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's either deathrock or doom metal, not doom rock
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Whose orgy stone now?"
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did I just read?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: WTF did I just read?


Nevermind. Now, help me move this rock!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sure, but it's an orgy of pasty English people.

It's like looking directly at the sun if the sun had bad teeth.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTFA: it did lead to what he called "an erotic debauch": we will spare you the more intimate details.

Why the Fark do you think we are here?????
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Literally just a farking rock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The seventh and oft neglected Infinity Stone slotted in the palm of the gauntlet
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, what's the downside?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dionysus takes many forms... sometimes a phallic rock... and sometimes a '84 Peugeot hatchback.
Just leave it be
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"On the boundary of Merton with Threxton, just off Peddar's Way"

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DEATH BY UNGA BUNGA!
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't help but think the legend has inspired many hernias over the years
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: it's either deathrock or doom metal, not doom rock


Well, turn it up!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: "On the boundary of Merton with Threxton, just off Peddar's Way"

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 720x480]


Charles Gounod - La valse de l'opéra 'Faust' / Waltz
Youtube Wfck1-gN-3k
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: DEATH BY UNGA BUNGA!


You misspelled Silvio Berlusconi's trademark catchphrase. That's unforgiveable
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So what happens if you fark the rock itself?
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Literally just a farking rock.


That's what she said.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can just LOOK at it and tell. No need to consult science about this one...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, those backwards, superstitious people in... huh, Norfolk.

Enh, I stand by my statement.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the world ends with not a whimper but a bang.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bondith: Oh, those backwards, superstitious people in... huh, Norfolk.

Enh, I stand by my statement.


Normal for Norfolk is an expression that exists for a reason.
 
