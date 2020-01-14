 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia) Pit bull goes from dog fighting to fire fighting. Please welcome Hansel, a K9 arson detective to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread
Bathia_Mapes
22 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
22 hours ago  

morning!
 
Fark that Pixel
22 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

morning!


Morning!
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!


we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining


We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining

We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.


Still not the Snowmageddon they promised us right?
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  
Well the precipitation is gone for now and the sun is out here and all the snow has melted already
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining

We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.

Still not the Snowmageddon they promised us right?


And I'm thankful for that. I DO NOT want a repeat of last February!.
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining

We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.

Still not the Snowmageddon they promised us right?

And I'm thankful for that. I DO NOT want a repeat of last February!.


I was pretty sure that that was going to be your feelings on that.  My poor sister lives out in the middle of nowhere and everything in her house is electric she was out of heat for several days.  Pretty sure she does not want to repeat that. I did get her a nice like 28,000 BTU kerosene heater. But I need to clean it up make sure it's working and get it to her and of course I can't afford to drive down there
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining

We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.

Still not the Snowmageddon they promised us right?

And I'm thankful for that. I DO NOT want a repeat of last February!.

I was pretty sure that that was going to be your feelings on that.  My poor sister lives out in the middle of nowhere and everything in her house is electric she was out of heat for several days.  Pretty sure she does not want to repeat that. I did get her a nice like 28,000 BTU kerosene heater. But I need to clean it up make sure it's working and get it to her and of course I can't afford to drive down there


We're not allowed heaters of any kind (electric space heaters/propane/kerosene) due to them being fire hazards. That includes stuff like camp stoves too.
 
laulaja
19 hours ago  
Linkage saved yesterday.  Got others saved to Fetch In, Threat to be Fulfilled ...
Ember, Golden Labrador, AbetsAidsAssists FIRIES dow nunder
12 photos, :46 video  note abbreviation for firefighters as "firies"  WE think WE abbreviate!!

Closer to home --
i.imgur.com

Chaz & Pam Zahn's dog methinx.  Zahns were on Caturday here  Ago.  Mealsothjinx they in St Louis area
No Snow here in SW OH, just high winds & rain.
No Snow here in SW OH, just high winds & rain.
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

morning!

Morning!

we got almost snow here. It is has been snowing and raining

We were getting some snow mixed in with the rain yesterday afternoon.

Still not the Snowmageddon they promised us right?

And I'm thankful for that. I DO NOT want a repeat of last February!.

I was pretty sure that that was going to be your feelings on that.  My poor sister lives out in the middle of nowhere and everything in her house is electric she was out of heat for several days.  Pretty sure she does not want to repeat that. I did get her a nice like 28,000 BTU kerosene heater. But I need to clean it up make sure it's working and get it to her and of course I can't afford to drive down there

We're not allowed heaters of any kind (electric space heaters/propane/kerosene) due to them being fire hazards. That includes stuff like camp stoves too.


Yeah it's kind of crazy I understand that
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

Ember, Golden Labrador, AbetsAidsAssists FIRIES dow nunder
12 photos, :46 video  note abbreviation for firefighters as "firies"  WE think WE abbreviate!!

Chaz & Pam Zahn's dog methinx.  Zahns were on Caturday here  Ago.  Mealsothjinx they in St Louis area
No Snow here in SW OH, just high winds & rain.


I'll take the no snow.
 
laulaja
19 hours ago  
We're not allowed heaters of any kind (electric space heaters/propane/kerosene) due to them being fire hazards. That includes stuff like camp stoves too. We got electric space heaters, furnace runs on propane.  Ya Woot.
https://imgur.com/gallery/CnYLhCF
https://imgur.com/gallery/CnYLhCF
end of past year on FarceBork, random guess ?& Debbie Who--  what -- ?
Pls Furrgive lack of Centerment
Pls Furrgive lack of Centerment
 
kdawg7736
19 hours ago  
See kids, pit bulls can be nice dogs.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
19 hours ago  
Big miss on "arfson" Subby.
 
CrankyAndi
19 hours ago  
Yesterday I asked Tootsie if he wanted a walkie....this was the look I got.  He got a walkie.
 
Fark that Pixel
17 hours ago  

Yesterday I asked Tootsie if he wanted a walkie....this was the look I got.  He got a walkie.


Definitely!  How are you doing?
 
laulaja
14 hours ago  
Tootsie highly resembles Newish Chorusmate/Friend Mel(Melanie?)'s Dog Buddy
cept for blep & clean face, which Mel may wash after his meals.

Linkage relates to Aussie Fires -- kind of an If Only.Artist gets her site credit within article
Late Aussie hero cares for fire casualties -- 2frame cartoon Animal Rescue Site & Free Kibble cooperated on this.  May've taken bit while to get clearances?
 
laulaja
14 hours ago  
D'awwwThat face, those ears, and those sounds. This IS the cutest fox you will see today ( youtube.com ) » (7 comments)
Cute indeed, D'awwww at moment.  Reader who commented there may need read foxlips?
 
Bathia_Mapes
14 hours ago  
laulaja
13 hours ago  
Dogs & others critters in cold. 10 points to comply with   some photos, furrgot to count.  Seasonal --from  Animal Rescue Site natch.
FangQ So Furr furr pg1
FangQ So Furr furr pg1
Copied from Animal Rescue Site  11.17.19.  OwZat furr Affection?
 
laulaja
12 hours ago  
Furrgot to type, after Late Irwin Cares For Fire Casualties, Scroll to pg foot & Mash Next for ...
Aussie sledding. no fire here, didn't count photos AGAIN  Hope this make you smile.
Speak of Type, must scarper & Do So
Guide Dog Apprentice-to-be soon.  This last March in Socialization & Play Yard @ Guide Dogs for Blind
 
BadReligion
9 hours ago  
Mayhem decided to sleep with his head directly behind Moxie's ass.
Mischief just being cute, chewing his fox.
Fark that Pixel
9 hours ago  

they're so cute!
 
Fark that Pixel
9 hours ago  
Night all
BadReligion
9 hours ago  

they're so cute!


Moxie is the best. This is her begging pose.
They are all just great little dogs tho.
Bathia_Mapes
7 hours ago  
A sleepy Buckwheat wishes you a good night and pleasant dreams
 
Snuffybud
31 minutes ago  
We babysat over the weekend so it was puppysitting time too

Rex loves me.  I'm his best friend in the world, and he wants to prove it by licking my face clean while sitting on my lap.  I have to say no to an 85 lb, lap dog!
Zeus loves me too, just not quite as much as Rex does.  It's nearly impossible to get him to sit still for a photo!
/Zeus loves his rubber tire
//it's the only chew toy he can't destroy!
 
TheLastFrontiersman
27 minutes ago  
Cirocco got a haircut last friday.
MagSeven
17 minutes ago  
Stay safe arson detective doggy!
 
Raider_dad
10 minutes ago  
