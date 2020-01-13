 Skip to content
(Science Alert)   Study shows animals are too stupid to know high radiation zones are uninhabitable   (sciencealert.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Among creatures that don't live long enough to die from cancer, carcinogens are of little relative importance.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their population growth numbers suggest they are perfectly inhabitable.

\most animals don't die of old-age diseases
 
Phocas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bet they never studied law, either.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
carlislepa.orgView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Studies in the Chernobyl exclusion zone have shown that the hottest areas have some decline in breeding success for short lived species but that overall the effects of radiation are relatively minor. The fact that we now have a second set of data showing basically the same thing is good as far as it should tamp down some of the alarmism  over nuclear power, but it won't because humans have always feared that which they don't understand, and very few of us really understand radiation and radioactivity and genetics.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
marruda3.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is how nature creates super-chipmunks that will one day be the dominant planetary species.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nmrsnr: Among creatures that don't live long enough to die from cancer, carcinogens are of little relative importance.


This.  I'm guessing the areas of "you will die within 5 minutes" levels of radiation have been covered with concrete, just to prevent wind from distributing the contaminants.  Most of the "non-inhabitable" areas are probably along the lines of "your likelihood of getting cancer within 10 years wil increase fivefold".  We'll see higher rates of cancer, and shorter average lifespans, amongst the wildlife, but not instant face-melting death.
 
Shadyman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/You submitted this with a better macaque-loving headline.
 
