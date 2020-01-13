 Skip to content
(WTOP)   DMVs in multiple states experiencing system outage in driver's license processing system. Guess what line subby was in when he found out. Go ahead, guess   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Vehicle, Automobile, Vehicles, Motor vehicle, Motor vehicle agencies, Twitter, nationwide system outage, major technical issues Monday  
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, Subby was in line for the Crown!
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you were at the DMV, I'm going to guess "the wrong line".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The line for Platform 9¾?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The line for the glory hole?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't matter what line you were in, what matters is that you were at the front of the line when it happened.

Because fate hates you that much more.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cable TV line?
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'mma skip the snark and go with "voter registration"
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coke line?

/some of that sweet sweet booger sugar
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The line for the sex offender registry?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The line for the glory hole?
You know it's not a hot, female porn star back there, right?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dirty sex with a filthy hobo under a bridge line?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The line for colonoscopies?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conga?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maginot?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thin red line in Gaia?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image 800x656]


I was gonna go with bread line...
/or fishing line, that can also be a nightmare when it bird nests

JC
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farm Vehicles?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human Centipede auditions?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4F?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ready line?

/ Absolutely BADASS!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saggar maker's bottom knocker?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drusilla's man train?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cancan line?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chorus?
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 items or less?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Group W bench?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The line for the glory hole?


Which side are you referring to?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
conga!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is why a non governmental organization is so tied in government organizations which happen to track the vehicles and address of millions of Americans.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cartoonaday.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: The Group W bench?


With four part harmony
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sex Toy / Medieval Weapons Dual-usage Registration line?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like that happened last year. The state couldn't verify that applicants were listed as "not a terrorist" in all relevant databases. What they should have done was printed a temporary paper license, as usual, and not mailed a permanent license if the background check failed. What they did was shut down everything.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainSorrowLoss: The Sex Toy / Medieval Weapons Dual-usage Registration line?


Now you're just flailing.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread has exceeded my wildest hopes and dreams. I love you all so much. Made it worth today.

Best part is that the headline is true. The lady checked my docs and made sure I had the right ones, gave me the form to fill out and said "it's been out for hours, and we have no idea when it will be back up". So I left. At around 1:20. TFA says system was back up a few minutes later. FML.
 
drayno76
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahaha,

Fark MorphoTrust ID systems, formerly L1 ID, formerly Digimarc ID, formerly Polaroid ID.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Penicillin line at the free clinic?
 
kregh99
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"There are days when the line doesn't move at all.  We call those weekdays."
 
tarheel07
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I went in to get my Real ID two years ago, the DMV had recently done something with their database that was causing glitchy things to happen.  Example:  they asked me "Have you completed your year of ignition interlock?"  My heart started racing.  "Yeah I did my year way back in 2007."  (Stupidly drove with a 0.19 way back in college).  Thankfully a supervisor stepped in and corrected the glitch.  I'll be goddamned if they make me suffer through that interlock bullshiat.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank God I'm an illegal alien who doesn't need no stinkin' drivers license!
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: PainSorrowLoss: The Sex Toy / Medieval Weapons Dual-usage Registration line?

Now you're just flailing.


Hey, baby, show me your cat o' nine tails.  ^_^
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The line leading to the door with a sign above it that reads : " Abandon all hope ye who enter here"
 
Kraig57
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only one that was open?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll take a quarter pound hotdog and soda.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The line for one of subby's mom's "specials"?

Oh, wait... That sounds a little weird.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The line for one of subby's mom's "specials"?

Oh, wait... That sounds a little weird.


<shrug> dad seems happy enough.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guess what line subby was in when he found out.

Give me a little hint.  Do you not give a fark?  Then maybe this Line:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
