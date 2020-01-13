 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Star Wars fan makes bulletproof stormtrooper suit. Shoots at it multiple times, misses (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Repeat, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars, 3-D film, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Palpatine, Star Wars: The Clone Wars  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 3:59 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image image 484x484]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I wasn't a stormtrooper, wiseass."
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.


I've never seen a bullet go through stormtrooper armor in the movies or tv shows.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.


Apparently the empire is really into cosplay.
 
geduld
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I can't see a thing with this helmet on..."
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.

I've never seen a bullet go through stormtrooper armor in the movies or tv shows.


It is curious.  They get blasted, and there is a huge burn mark on the armor.  And they die instantly.  But, you're right.  There is never an actual hole left behind.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Weatherkiss: durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.

I've never seen a bullet go through stormtrooper armor in the movies or tv shows.

It is curious.  They get blasted, and there is a huge burn mark on the armor.  And they die instantly.  But, you're right.  There is never an actual hole left behind.


If the point of a blaster is to superheat its target, then the damage would be internal, assuming the armor transfers sufficient heat to the wearer without any penetration occurring. You'd basically suffer from having the blood in the affected area suddenly vaporize, which would lead to a lot of nasty trauma.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/doubt he could test it properly
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/ImperialStormtrooperMarksmanship​Academy

Latest entry should be 1917. The German sniper couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, but the British dude gets off shots popping up from hiding and wounds the guy without even seeing him. Yeah, no.
 
Lord Bear [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sigh, I hate this trope.  In the original trilogy, the Stormtroopers are nothing if not competent.

Star Wars: The STs take over the Tantive IV with little resistance.  They ruthlessly track down and nearly capture the droids with very little to go on.  They give their lives when ordered to shoot to miss on the death star.

Empire: They crush the rebels on Hoth, and stealthily capture bespin with no evidence before hand.

Jedi: They easily capture Han and the rebels. The lose to the Ewoks, but the Ewoks are goddam death bears that previously captured the rebel high command and last Jedi with no problems whatsoever (and nearly ate them).  The Ewoks used tactics similar to Genghis Khan used to defeat superior numbers and technologically superior forces (feigned retreats, hit and runs, ect).  Neither the rebels or the Empire ever really used tactics in combat.  The rebels relying on hail mary plays and space wizard magic, the empire on superior numbers and technology.

At no point in the orig trig were the stormtroopers incompetent except in the presence of space wizards.  The imperial navy on the other hand.....
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lostcat: durbnpoisn: Weatherkiss: durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.

I've never seen a bullet go through stormtrooper armor in the movies or tv shows.

It is curious.  They get blasted, and there is a huge burn mark on the armor.  And they die instantly.  But, you're right.  There is never an actual hole left behind.

If the point of a blaster is to superheat its target, then the damage would be internal, assuming the armor transfers sufficient heat to the wearer without any penetration occurring. You'd basically suffer from having the blood in the affected area suddenly vaporize, which would lead to a lot of nasty trauma.


Counterpoint:  If that were true even a shot to the arm would be fatal.  And we've seen more than a few characters get hit, bleed, and then get right back to business.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x178]


I loved that scene so much.  It was the most awesome thing since the opening of the first episode of Red vs. Blue.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

durbnpoisn: Weatherkiss: durbnpoisn: At the risk of stating the obvious, even real Stormtrooper's suits are not bullet proof.  They seem to actually attract blaster fire.

I've never seen a bullet go through stormtrooper armor in the movies or tv shows.

It is curious.  They get blasted, and there is a huge burn mark on the armor.  And they die instantly.  But, you're right.  There is never an actual hole left behind.


Spalling?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report