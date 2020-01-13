 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Iran denies shooting protesters calling for action against Iranian officials who denied shooting down a passenger plane that they eventually admitted to shooting down   (bbc.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The first casualty in the prelude to war. Choose your side. And your 'truths'.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The first casualty in the prelude to war. Choose your side. And your 'truths'.


The mullahs have been pulling this shiat for 40 years, and they make Trump look like Tom Hanks.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oopsie!
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a super-sized shame shake with a side of buttered battered bullshiat that this isn't happening in Saudi Arabia as well.

/I'm hungry.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now look, no one is to shoot anyone, until I blow this whistle
humorlinks.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoot.
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The first casualty in the prelude to war. Choose your side. And your 'truths'.

The mullahs have been pulling this shiat for 40 years, and they make Trump look like Tom Hanks.


Maybe. But that this benefits Trump's provocation? Color me skeptical.
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought this recent action was supposedly against US interests and the US would pay the price and now it looks like Iran's leadship are the ones on the hot seat. What happened? Is WWIII on yet?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gulper Eel: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The first casualty in the prelude to war. Choose your side. And your 'truths'.

The mullahs have been pulling this shiat for 40 years, and they make Trump look like Tom Hanks.

Maybe. But that this benefits Trump's provocation? Color me skeptical.


Umm they have been shooting protesters since mid 2019.  I swear you people are like babies, the world doesn't exist beyond your field of view.  Iran only exists when it comes up in the news nothing changes and in Iran between those news reports.
 
