 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Trust.org) Boobies Supreme Court gets uptight about being upright and perky, refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case   (news.trust.org) divider line
81
    More: Boobies, United States Constitution, New Hampshire, USA-COURT, women's convictions, U.S. Supreme Court, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Breast  
•       •       •

2496 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<oldefark>

[faffahfawcettposter.jpg]

[alyssamilanopokies.jpg]

[janetjacksonnipslip.jpg]

[giadadilaurentisbathingsuit.jpg]

</oldefark>
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it cold in here?
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.
 
OldRod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is totally a bookmark
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: This is totally a boobmark



/FTFY
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it only takes four votes to agree to hear a case, so at least one lefty didn't see any merit in the case either.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: This is totally a bookmark


Good idea
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS it's just boobs. Frankly I don't even give a fark if people want to walk around nude, exempting what's necessary for hygiene purposes (e.g. restaurants or similar concerns) really.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they had accepted the case I'd file an amicus curiae brief on behalf of Dolly Parton.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pierro was arrested on a beach on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in May 2016 where she was performing yoga while topless

I'd google this, but something tells me I'd regret it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

insertsnarkyusername: Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.


Yeah, they're called non-voters.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Oh FFS it's just boobs. Frankly I don't even give a fark if people want to walk around nude, exempting what's necessary for hygiene purposes (e.g. restaurants or similar concerns) really.


B-b-b-but, the people who are most likely to show some boob are the people whose boobs you least want to see!1!

/don't care if it's a perfect-10 rack or some hairy moobs, if you want to bare 'em, feel free
//I can look away
///No bare ass on the public benches though, that's gross and unsanitary
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: This is totally a bookmark

I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Hampshire isn't nearly as libertarian as they want people to think.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: I believe it only takes four votes to agree to hear a case, so at least one lefty didn't see any merit in the case either.


Yeah, we get it.  You're gay.  NTTAWWT

/or worse, a prude
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eKonk:B-b-b-but, the people who are most likely to show some boob are the people whose boobs you least want to see!1!

Google Heidi Lilley who pretty got this lawsuit ball rolling.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: OldRod: This is totally a bookmark
I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.


We even had a "Foobies" tab, and foobies.com...
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: <oldefark>

[faffahfawcettposter.jpg]

[alyssamilanopokies.jpg]

[janetjacksonnipslip.jpg]

[giadadilaurentisbathingsuit.jpg]

</oldefark>


You forgot [natalieportmanpokies.jpg]
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: offacue: <oldefark>

[faffahfawcettposter.jpg]

[alyssamilanopokies.jpg]

[janetjacksonnipslip.jpg]

[giadadilaurentisbathingsuit.jpg]

</oldefark>

You forgot [natalieportmanpokies.jpg]


LoL, wrong thread. Sorry all.  :P
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: OldRod: This is totally a bookmark
I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.


Some Drewfus decided he needed to sell ads in order to make a living and maybe pay some staff.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skail: LoL, wrong thread. Sorry all.  :P


Wait, no, this is the right thread.  Weird thing is, I'm not even drunk, yet.  :|  Jeez.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a Congress woman break down crying because her son saw Janet Jackson's nipple for a tenth of a second during a Super Bowl halftime show. This country has a weird relationship with the female nipple.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFL: ~It is illegal to show female breasts in public "with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple."


So.

As long as they cover the Nipple and Areola with an opaque sticker,
their breasts can otherwise be exposed? 

I have nothing against public nudity I guess.. nothing more against it than most people, right?
I'm cool with it so long as everyone is good looking - fatties at wally world sweating in their hover round?
Excuse Me! seriously, please and thank you?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: insertsnarkyusername: Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.

Yeah, they're called non-voters.


3 million more people voted for the "loser" of the election than did the "winner". Non-voters didn't hand victory to the Republicans. Our country's anachronistic EC system decided the victory, not the voters.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Milk D: eKonk:B-b-b-but, the people who are most likely to show some boob are the people whose boobs you least want to see!1!

Google Heidi Lilley who pretty got this lawsuit ball rolling.


Don't even care. Plenty of people would consider their day better if I didn't expose my face in public, but here I am. Why can't Ms. Lilley do her own thing? I can turn away.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Milk D: eKonk:B-b-b-but, the people who are most likely to show some boob are the people whose boobs you least want to see!1!

Google Heidi Lilley who pretty got this lawsuit ball rolling.


Egads ... How could you? My eyesssss
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: OldRod: This is totally a bookmark
I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.


it was... the...before...times
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show Them to Me
Youtube p3Rb9T2wWZg
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives refuse to free the nipples but grabbing them by the pussy is ok.

Seems like the party of old white men has a problem with the female body
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

insertsnarkyusername: Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.


Topless women and taco trucks on every corner.

It would've been glorious.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Milk D: eKonk:B-b-b-but, the people who are most likely to show some boob are the people whose boobs you least want to see!1!

Google Heidi Lilley who pretty got this lawsuit ball rolling.

Don't even care. Plenty of people would consider their day better if I didn't expose my face in public, but here I am. Why can't Ms. Lilley do her own thing? I can turn away.


That's exactly why I avoid mirrors.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old white men said what now?
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Don't even care. Plenty of people would consider their day better if I didn't expose my face in public, but here I am. Why can't Ms. Lilley do her own thing? I can turn away.


Oh I agree with you, pal.  Just saying when I looked and saw who it was - I'd be looking away.  Far Far Away.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lake Winnipesaukee


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

insertsnarkyusername: Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.


I'm ok with this because they're never the women I want to see topless.


/who am I kidding I have no standards.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not_Todd: I believe it only takes four votes to agree to hear a case, so at least one lefty didn't see any merit in the case either.


They could be kicking it down the road, knowing how the court would rule now.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Conservatives refuse to free the nipples but grabbing them by the pussy is ok.

Seems like the party of old white men has a problem with the female body


The New Hampshire Supreme Court. But keep up the mouth frothin' and pro-illegal immigrant rants.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Topless women and taco trucks on every corner.


Mmmm...fish tacos and horchata.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is: how did Kavanaugh vote?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Techhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

insertsnarkyusername: Elections have unintended consequences. We could have had topless women everywhere but some people "just didn't like" Hillary.


Just to ruin a perfectly adequate joke, you wouldn't have topless women wandering around doing topless stuff topless past the first week or so. Then most women will put the tops back on and get back to life as normal.

20+ years of legal toplessness in Ontario, less than a week of nekkid bewbies in public.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: My question is: how did Kavanaugh vote?


Oh. New Hamshire Supreme Court. Never mind.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon Alger: doctorguilty: OldRod: This is totally a bookmark
I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.

it was... the...before...times

In the Long Long Ago.
Life was simpler then.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So stupid question: if they'd ruled that nipples are constitutionally protected, then could I have started posting tasteful nudes?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: doctorguilty: OldRod: This is totally a bookmark
I remember "the salad days."
Within five minutes of a thread like this appearing on the main boards, there would be a cornucopia of examples of the subject. It was ... wonderful.
Then some doofus decided to run for office.
Sad, really.

Some Drewfus decided he needed to sell ads in order to make a living and maybe pay some staff.


Found another Drew alt.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: So stupid question: if they'd ruled that nipples are constitutionally protected, then could I have started posting tasteful nudes?


No, Fark.com is a private business. They can set whatever rules they want. If toplessness is finally treated with sanity in America some day, Drew will still be well within his rights to continue to ban topless photos being posted to Fark.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report