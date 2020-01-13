 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man - Look there is just too much going on here so lets just go with Florida Man struts his stuff, almost shot down   (clickorlando.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things not to do while naked.
1) Fight with a Police dog.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and lotion
and lotion
and lotion
and lotion
and lotion
and lotion
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the husband.  He grabbed a shotgun.  Stalker takes the shotgun away.  Husband grabs handgun which was accessible.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When ever I see the Florida tag, this is what always comes to my minds eye as Florida man:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good job George Zimmerman for appearing at the top of the comments section.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That guy's lucky to be alive.  Stripping naked might have saved him. That and a victim that recognized how off-the-hook nutters he is.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
she had blocked him but two years ago he had a stove delivered to the victim's house

Even for a crazy stalker than is an inscrutably weird move. What kind of stove are we talking about...Dutch Oven?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I like the husband.  He grabbed a shotgun.  Stalker takes the shotgun away.  Husband grabs handgun which was accessible.


Guy has shotgun, uses it to hit the burglar in the head and manages to set it off while doing so and this is the guy you like.

I can't say I am surprised. Disappointed as normal but not surprised.
 
