(Daily Star)   Two Canadian guys start sex doll rental service. Eeeeeuw. Eh (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
63
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if that doll knocks up every female member of my family, will it raise the kids?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why buy the cow when you can have it milk you for free?
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stole my freaking idea
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to invent a cleaning product for those things that basically administers a douche of antiseptic solution to the orifices of sex dolls.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" conventional bricks and mortar based sex doll brothels"

I think I'm too old.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.


They could have a flushout spigot attached. Would be funny to see one gushing from each orifice when the hose turns on.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cgraves67: Someone needs to invent a cleaning product for those things that basically administers a douche of antiseptic solution to the orifices of sex dolls.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: common sense is an oxymoron: On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.

They could have a flushout spigot attached. Would be funny to see one gushing from each orifice when the hose turns on.


I think I once saw a Hentai Anime where that happened, except it was to a character.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: "The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.


Do paid professionals expect performance?
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian ehh? So like how many layers does it take to cover the center of a Canadian dolly pop you hoser?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for an additional $25, you can "keep her panties sprayed with love juice."

dafuq is "love juice"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: How do these guys clean the dolls after they're returned?

A: They hoser.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a plot from the new Trailer Park Boys season?
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember hearing a sea story about a sailor on USS Midway who pimped out his blow up doll and a bunch of guys in engineering caught the clap from it.  Awkward.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

englaja: Is this a plot from the new Trailer Park Boys season?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They're going to see a LOT of weirdness.
Uh... why is there poo in this doll?
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.


Agreed! How is this any different from going to the bar and picking up the neighborhood bicycle? Still: EWWWWW!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Don't forget the return shipping label.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: I remember hearing a sea story about a sailor on USS Midway who pimped out his blow up doll and a bunch of guys in engineering caught the clap from it.  Awkward.


Clap for the servicemen, you don't itch until the day you try.
 
geduld
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They aren't so sexy when you open them up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TWX: MechaPyx: "The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.

Do paid professionals expect performance?



Dunno. I'm not a paid professional. I'm just an enthusiastic amateur.

My point is some people might have intimacy issues that can be bypassed by using a sex doll. With a human you might wonder what the other person is thinking or have hangups about your appearance but with a sex doll you wouldn't have to worry about any of that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: "The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Robot Sex Rental Service", huh?

Sounds like Space Age Pimping to me.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
20th Year High School Reunion

So what are you doing today?

I am a sex doll pimp

Like fashion model sex doll?

No, latex
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hard no.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pinner: common sense is an oxymoron: On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.

They could have a flushout spigot attached. Would be funny to see one gushing from each orifice when the hose turns on.


There's a Co2-based prototype in the works (probably NSFW)
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Pinner: common sense is an oxymoron: On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.

They could have a flushout spigot attached. Would be funny to see one gushing from each orifice when the hose turns on.

There's a Co2-based prototype in the works (probably NSFW)


Can't sign in to watch. I'm only 13.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.

Agreed! How is this any different from going to the bar and picking up the neighborhood bicycle? Still: EWWWWW!


If I thought for a moment that the people cleaning (actually shuddered typing that) these things were going to be nearly as assiduous about cleaning up as they would be if it were their own bodies, I'd be slightly less creeped out.  But you know they're not gonna.  It's a gross and annoying process, and it's gonna turn into a couple swipes with a towel and a quick rinse of anything obvious right quick.  Which propels it from mere gross into an actual hazard.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: "The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.


"Yeah, it's so popular it's almost legal. The customers are torn between needing someone and wanting to be alone at the same time, which has probably always been the name of that particular game, even before we had the neuroelectronics to enable them to have it both ways."
 
Pinner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kalyco Jack: TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.

Agreed! How is this any different from going to the bar and picking up the neighborhood bicycle? Still: EWWWWW!

If I thought for a moment that the people cleaning (actually shuddered typing that) these things were going to be nearly as assiduous about cleaning up as they would be if it were their own bodies, I'd be slightly less creeped out.  But you know they're not gonna.  It's a gross and annoying process, and it's gonna turn into a couple swipes with a towel and a quick rinse of anything obvious right quick.  Which propels it from mere gross into an actual hazard.


When the first lawsuit hits those guys because some married dude gave his wife an STD, it should be interesting.
It wasn't Vegas, honey!! It was a doll! I swear!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They stole my freaking idea


Mine too but, the market is still wide open as the demand grows, if you know what I mean.

"Randy says the company has a "positive and non-judgemental attitude" to tits customers, and says people rent the dolls for all sorts of reasons - from couples looking to spice up their sex life people who feel too shy to be intimate with another human."

Is that short for Titans customers who can't get a date?
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kalyco Jack: TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.

Agreed! How is this any different from going to the bar and picking up the neighborhood bicycle? Still: EWWWWW!

If I thought for a moment that the people cleaning (actually shuddered typing that) these things were going to be nearly as assiduous about cleaning up as they would be if it were their own bodies, I'd be slightly less creeped out.  But you know they're not gonna.  It's a gross and annoying process, and it's gonna turn into a couple swipes with a towel and a quick rinse of anything obvious right quick.  Which propels it from mere gross into an actual hazard.


Ever see the guy lackadaisically cleaning bowling shoes at the local alley?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Pinner: common sense is an oxymoron: On the bright side, sex-doll cleaning and maintenance is set to become a growth industry.  Get in on the ground floor, put in a little elbow grease, and you could become a sex-doll cleaning tycoon.

They could have a flushout spigot attached. Would be funny to see one gushing from each orifice when the hose turns on.

There's a Co2-based prototype in the works (probably NSFW)


omg! that was a lot funnier than it had any right to be.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kalyco Jack: TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.

Agreed! How is this any different from going to the bar and picking up the neighborhood bicycle? Still: EWWWWW!

If I thought for a moment that the people cleaning (actually shuddered typing that) these things were going to be nearly as assiduous about cleaning up as they would be if it were their own bodies, I'd be slightly less creeped out.  But you know they're not gonna.  It's a gross and annoying process, and it's gonna turn into a couple swipes with a towel and a quick rinse of anything obvious right quick.  Which propels it from mere gross into an actual hazard.

Ever see the guy lackadaisically cleaning bowling shoes at the local alley?


I'm imagining old-timey barkeep.

*HWWWHHHACK-ptuooie*  *sticks a dirty rag in and rubs in a vague circle*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: My initial reaction is Ew.

Thinking about it objectively, sleeping around with others that sleep around probably isn't any better though, since the ladies can't exactly be cleaned with the same caustic brew.

Then my reaction comes back again, still Ew.


Thoughts like these are why I can't enjoy stepmom porn.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A long long time ago ( 2002ish) my buddy bought one of those fake naughty part molds of  some porn star.

Well he has a big ole dong and managed to rip it and then himself on it. So into the closet it went for a few weeks until one of our other friends asked if he could buy it cause he figured he doesn't have the same large equipment and could avoid the tear plus he could just clean it really good and bam 100 dollar sex toy for 25 bucks.


Moral of the story, you meet lots of interesting people in the Army.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

geduld: They aren't so sexy when you open them up.

[Fark user image 850x588]


You don't enjoy squeezing the piston rings to let you slide the piston and rod down to firmly affix it to the crank shaft, and then slowly, carefully sliding the cam shaft in and then slotting in the lifters, lining up slots with the studs to slowly, carefully tighten and tighten and tighten the head, followed by poking-in the pushrods just right until you can get the rockers going just right?
 
zpaul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cgraves67: Someone needs to invent a cleaning product for those things that basically administers a douche of antiseptic solution to the orifices of sex dolls.


I'm sure they are cleaner than most
Chicks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: TWX: MechaPyx: "The company also points out that the doll will never say no, and customers can act out any fantasy they have ever had."

I imagine one of the draws is also that they don't judge. There's no expectations or pressure to perform with a sex doll.

Do paid professionals expect performance?


Dunno. I'm not a paid professional. I'm just an enthusiastic amateur.

My point is some people might have intimacy issues that can be bypassed by using a sex doll. With a human you might wonder what the other person is thinking or have hangups about your appearance but with a sex doll you wouldn't have to worry about any of that.


Sounds like these dudes need to discover what you can get at a truck stop for $20 and a pack of menthols.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"So you clean the sex doll an' you willie?"

"No, you clean the sex doll annually!"
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

geduld: They aren't so sexy when you open them up.

[Fark user image 850x588]


Don't judge
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: for an additional $25, you can "keep her panties sprayed with love juice."

dafuq is "love juice"


Ask your mom. It's how you got here.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And you know that these two Canadians are actually Eskimo Brothers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It sounds disgusting, but do you really want a virgin sex doll?  I'd prefer to get one that knows what it's doing, thanks.
 
