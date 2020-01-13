 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Practicing yoga might help this Tarantino fan with his temper   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
23
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote to acquit
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not saying what he did was right, but I understand.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lots of dudes I know who practice yoga have bad tempers.  It must be their way of trying to deal with it.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I didn't see anything officer.  If anything, the guy with the phone was threatening the yoga guy.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lots of dudes I know who practice yoga have bad tempers.  It must be their way of trying to deal with it.


Somehow, Yoga seems to bring out the worst in people. For one thing, they tend to be attention whores to begin with.
 
godxam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No witnesses in a crowded theater. What a shame.
 
Kuta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Couldn't he have just meted out the time honored retribution of throwing popcorn at the offender?
 
TheMysticS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ooof.
I'm torn.
 
drayno76
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn, I usually just fling melting chocolate candies at the offender.

10 pts for the back of their head.
15 pts for down the shirt
20 pts if I can nail the phone.
50 pts if I miss the overly important offender and hit the SO subsequently ruining their date.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can understand getting pissed especially after seeing is last abomination.  Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was just a awful snoozefest.  What was the point?
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
photo.elcinema.com.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talking on a phone in a movie theater, even though the main feature hadn't started yet.

I's say the talker chose to use the floor to crawl out of the place. Doesn't it say no phones on the entrance to such theaters? Plus, it's been awhile since I've stepped into one, but doesn't viewing a movie cost something like a quarter of the national debt these days? (Used to be 4 bucks when I last went and $2.00 for a huge bucket of buttered popcorn.)

These days at the cost of a movie, I'd say the guy acted appropriately because who wants to sit there in the gloom, anticipating a good show and have to listen to another patron yammer on his phone?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lotta overly sensative movie-goers around here.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the whole theater telling you to STFU.

Scary Movie (8/12) Movie CLIP - Silent Theater (2000) HD
Youtube Sgwfvu6k0xs
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He needs to learn to relax.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't like his parking skills either.
 
devilEther
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should be Hero tag
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He needs to learn to relax.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

devilEther: Should be an Hero tag


FTFY
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The other night I asked a woman who began texting after the movie started to please put her phone away. Both she and her companion snapped at me. I practice yoga, was I supposed to beat them up?
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: The other night I asked a woman who began texting after the movie started to please put her phone away. Both she and her companion snapped at me. I practice yoga, was I supposed to beat them up?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: The other night I asked a woman who began texting after the movie started to please put her phone away. Both she and her companion snapped at me. I practice yoga, was I supposed to beat them up?


From my frequent cinema trips when I was young - I used to take pennies, or buy little sweets, and use them to throw at annoying assholes in the darkened theatre. I miss that experience.
 
Report