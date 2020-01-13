 Skip to content
(KTVO Kirksville)   What if instead of Bugs Bunny playing the Roadrunner in "Hare-Breadth Hurry", Elmer Fudd played Wile E. Coyote's role, and Wile played the Roadrunner's part? An Iowa man decides to roleplay that   (ktvo.com) divider line
lostsatellite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a few layers too many for a cartoon reference, sub. p sure fark normies don't have looney tunes cataloged by episode and plot on tap.
 
flynn80
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What if it was cosplay instead of roleplay?  Asking for an animated furry friend.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why people are discouraged from carrying loaded long guns in moving vehicles.  In some places, it's even illegal to do so.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't chose the dumb redneck life, the dumb redneck life done choosed me
 
jefferator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
discharge a weapon in a vehicle = DERP
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you look around using Google streetview of that intersection it's all flatland, in all directions. I couldn't live somewhere like that, I'd go insane. I need to see mountains. This is unnatural:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That headline ran a marathon to bang the next-door neighbor's wife.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Musta been what spooked the Amish Man;s Horse in another article on same site.
 
