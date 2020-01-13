 Skip to content
(Fashionista) Boobies Boob plates, apparently not to be confused with breastplates, "are already a strong contender for fashion item of the year". Unlikely tag obscured by the glare of the boobies tag   (fashionista.com) divider line
61
    More: Boobies, Breast, Fashion, Brassiere, Debut albums, English-language films, Metal, Lingerie, American films  
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What kinda cuirass fashion is this?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Are these custom made? The boobies are all different in shape and orientation.

Also, I want a moobie version. Maybe in camouflage or dark colors.. As a man of a certain age, I am "developing." I want to rock my moobs on all their middle-aged glory.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

croesius: What kinda cuirass fashion is this?


You're awfully cavalier about this...
 
Truthman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PunGent: croesius: What kinda cuirass fashion is this?

You're awfully cavalier about this...


Quite the rapier wit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fashion catching up with 70s Sci fi
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Are these custom made? The boobies are all different in shape and orientation.

Also, I want a moobie version. Maybe in camouflage or dark colors.. As a man of a certain age, I am "developing." I want to rock my moobs on all their middle-aged glory.


I get it. Embrace it brother.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Are these custom made? The boobies are all different in shape and orientation.

Also, I want a moobie version. Maybe in camouflage or dark colors.. As a man of a certain age, I am "developing." I want to rock my moobs on all their middle-aged glory.


That was both funny, and too much information at the same time.
 
advex101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems like sweaty would good description.  Also WTF is up with those thumb nails?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For all those times I want my date to look like a naked mannequin.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, it isn't
 
akula
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Geez, the future is stupid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I downloaded that mod for Skyrim.
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Y'all don't remember paintable latex and it shows.

These aren't so shocking or naughty. But, you'd have to be slim, lake the models in the article. Having a tum or pendulous milk tanks probably wouldn't work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's totally going to be a thing for regular folks.

<eyeroll.png>
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
g33kp0rn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Helen Mirren, white courtesy phone, Helen Mirren to the white courtesy phone."
If you don't know what I'm talking about, watch 1981's Excalibur.
You're welcome.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know who else likes boobies and plates?

blog.caspersleep.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man... and we thought bras were hard to unclasp...
 
phenn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: beezeltown: Are these custom made? The boobies are all different in shape and orientation.

Also, I want a moobie version. Maybe in camouflage or dark colors.. As a man of a certain age, I am "developing." I want to rock my moobs on all their middle-aged glory.

I get it. Embrace it brother.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x750]


*clicks IGNORE USER*
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phenn: Y'all don't remember paintable latex and it shows.

These aren't so shocking or naughty. But, you'd have to be slim, lake the models in the article. Having a tum or pendulous milk tanks probably wouldn't work.


Pendulous Milk Tanks is the name of my steel drum-only ska band.
 
Znuh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're once more orbiting into Sorayama levels of fashion. Speaking of, he's got a for-real show going on, right now in LA, with actual renditions of his artwork in 3D. Jawdropping stuff:

Here's the link to when he was in NYC:

http://deitch.com/new-york/exhibition​s​/tokyo-pop-underground

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
art.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this where we discuss the practicality of boob plates as armor?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: [g33kp0rn.files.wordpress.com image 600x444]


I was looking for a specific cartoon, typed in "chainmail bikini," and now I need to wash my hands and take a nap.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Truthman: PunGent: croesius: What kinda cuirass fashion is this?

You're awfully cavalier about this...

Quite the rapier wit.


Don't greave, but I cuissed your mother last knight.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Truthman: PunGent: croesius: What kinda cuirass fashion is this?

You're awfully cavalier about this...

Quite the rapier wit.


Cuirassier and cuirassier...
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How much discomfort is worth discouraging gropers? Maybe the "Limited Edition" could be turned into a capacitor that delivers a nasty shock...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, that's totally going to be a thing for regular folks.

<eyeroll.png>


Right, I can just see all the middle aged women at the office wearing those.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: SpectroBoy: Yeah, that's totally going to be a thing for regular folks.

<eyeroll.png>

Right, I can just see all the middle aged women at the office wearing those.


'Yoga pants not holding it all in anymore? Feeling let down by lack of support from spandex? TRY METAL! IT'S METAL *wailing guitars*'
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bad idea.. especially in winter. my nipples would be carving holes.
and summer - they'd need something to catch all the sweat.................
just HOW are these going to be worn in such a way that you won't cut yourself in two just bending over..?
ever notice that these fashionistas don't wear their own creations?
when would I need to call out a welder..................?

so many questions.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next year it's all about the Codpiece:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: Bad idea.. especially in winter. my nipples would be carving holes.
and summer - they'd need something to catch all the sweat.................
just HOW are these going to be worn in such a way that you won't cut yourself in two just bending over..?
ever notice that these fashionistas don't wear their own creations?
when would I need to call out a welder..................?

so many questions.


You rang?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Issey did it first and better.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm going to reserve judgment until I see one of these things on Salma Hayek.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: [g33kp0rn.files.wordpress.com image 600x444]


The less clothes, the more distracting. The more distracted your opponent, the easier it is to defeat them. This works better for women than for men because men are used to seeing buff guys, after all, we all have mirrors and look at ourselves every day. So, against hetero men, it's super distracting and makes them easy prey. Against gay men, depending on how gross they find boobies, it may actually not work to their benefit at all. But gay men are the ones designing these armor sets because they have an iron grip on the fashion world, which leads us all to one conclusion:

Skimpy armor is a tool of the gay agenda.

Here's how it works. Amp up toxic masculinity so all meathead types go fight, and pit them against super distracting skimpy warmaidens. Because these types come from cultural norms where women are covered up and kept as chattel, they're extra subjective to said tactics, which means they're going to get murdered by murder vixens.

Ok, so what?

Suddenly, masculinity is bad because people  don't want to die, so they abandon masculinity or they go fight and get killed due to societal doubling down on how awesome masculinity is and how scary the female form is. Eventually, the only way to not be killed is to be gay. So, well, you see, the net outcome is fewer hetero men, and an artificially inflated gay population.

*Puffs bubble pipe, shifts monocle*
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bustier? More like Rustier, amiright?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I ain't mad at that.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [Fark user image 600x883]

Issey did it first and better.


Isn't that Grace Jones?
 
willabr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Before I even clicked the link, I said "I bet Gwyneth Paltrow is involved with this somehow."

Fish in a barrel, Gwinny. It's not even fun anymore.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 425x400]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Znuh: We're once more orbiting into Sorayama levels of fashion. Speaking of, he's got a for-real show going on, right now in LA, with actual renditions of his artwork in 3D. Jawdropping stuff:

Here's the link to when he was in NYC:

http://deitch.com/new-york/exhibitions​/tokyo-pop-underground

[Fark user image 720x960]


Reminds me of the movie Metropolis, from 1927

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's made of metal?  I know my girl, and she ain't putting that thing on unless it comes with a pre-heater...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: SpocksEars: [g33kp0rn.files.wordpress.com image 600x444]

The less clothes, the more distracting. The more distracted your opponent, the easier it is to defeat them. This works better for women than for men because men are used to seeing buff guys, after all, we all have mirrors and look at ourselves every day. So, against hetero men, it's super distracting and makes them easy prey. Against gay men, depending on how gross they find boobies, it may actually not work to their benefit at all. But gay men are the ones designing these armor sets because they have an iron grip on the fashion world, which leads us all to one conclusion:

Skimpy armor is a tool of the gay agenda.

Here's how it works. Amp up toxic masculinity so all meathead types go fight, and pit them against super distracting skimpy warmaidens. Because these types come from cultural norms where women are covered up and kept as chattel, they're extra subjective to said tactics, which means they're going to get murdered by murder vixens.

Ok, so what?

Suddenly, masculinity is bad because people  don't want to die, so they abandon masculinity or they go fight and get killed due to societal doubling down on how awesome masculinity is and how scary the female form is. Eventually, the only way to not be killed is to be gay. So, well, you see, the net outcome is fewer hetero men, and an artificially inflated gay population.

*Puffs bubble pipe, shifts monocle*


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: [g33kp0rn.files.wordpress.com image 600x444]


batlock666: Is this where we discuss the practicality of boob plates as armor?


I like this woman does a good job with it:

Wonder Woman, Boob Plate, and Kings Bounty Armored Princess | SYL Extra
Youtube 5FDZI7W2gL0
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: Bad idea.. especially in winter. my nipples would be carving holes.
and summer - they'd need something to catch all the sweat.................


A layer of breathable cloth as a buffer between skin and whatever the material those are made of will help with that.

just HOW are these going to be worn in such a way that you won't cut yourself in two just bending over..?

If you're bending like that, you're probably doing it wrong. Keep your back straight, it's better for your posture.

ever notice that these fashionistas don't wear their own creations?

Ever notice you don't really see these crazy fashion trends in public?

when would I need to call out a welder..................?

If you need a welder to figure out how to work some straps (you can see them in the pics) then I question your ability to tie your shoes and recommend you just cover your body in mud instead of clothes as it will be the easiest thing to take off so long as you know how to work a faucet.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: beezeltown: Are these custom made? The boobies are all different in shape and orientation.

Also, I want a moobie version. Maybe in camouflage or dark colors.. As a man of a certain age, I am "developing." I want to rock my moobs on all their middle-aged glory.

I get it. Embrace it brother.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report