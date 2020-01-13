 Skip to content
(WKOW Madison)   Buy the lakefront home of your dreams today Must act fast; motivated seller. Can't emphasize 'today' enough   (wkow.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subby. I laughed hard after clicking the link.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would, but the popcorn ceilings are a hard no.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it's already been done and more spectacularly.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww geez. Dat's some hard cheese derr donchaknow.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motivated seller? Is it on fire?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon Lightfoot is working on a song titled "The Housewreck of Pleasant Prairie"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Are there not building codes & geotech surveys in 'merikuh?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
it's been happening on all over Lake Michigan/Huron.  Basically a bunch of dummies built houses on sand cliffs in low water years and now the water is at an all time high so the cliffs are eroding.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lionel Hutz approves
 
Iowan73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Today's lakeside home is tomorrow's houseboat.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fire officials? It's not on fire, dammit, let people back in.

Also, Dumbasses in Collyflowernia keep building on cliffs what have landslides when it rains.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Epic 180 view . Soon to be 360.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where is the OPEN HOUSE sign?
 
nucular_option
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not your normal flop house.
 
dwlah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next on HGTV
the waterfront house
Open concept everywhere
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.

/learn to swim.
//learn to swim.
///learn to swim.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah tear it down and never ever allow anything to be built on that bit of land again, if the cliff side collapsed once it will again and nothing man can do can stop it only delay the inevitable.
 
Liadan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: it's been happening on all over Lake Michigan/Huron.  Basically a bunch of dummies built houses on sand cliffs in low water years and now the water is at an all time high so the cliffs are eroding.


Exactly this. Here's one from October that is just north of the one from today's story.

https://fox6now.com/2019/10/10/somers​-​home-dangles-over-lake-michigan-ready-​to-be-razed-ground-is-pretty-unstable/​

Lake Michigan is CRAZY high compared to 8-10 years ago. We were in Door County this summer a number of our favorite shoreline spots were under water.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

probesport: Learn to swim.

/learn to swim.
//learn to swim.
///learn to swim.


Superchunk - Learned to Surf
Youtube hvZseXEqdss
 
Chevello
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Fire officials? It's not on fire, dammit, let people back in.

Also, Dumbasses in Collyflowernia keep building on cliffs what have landslides when it rains.


Fresh oceanfront property is at a premium there.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"eroded Lake Michigan"

No.  The shoreline eroded, not the lake.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2wolves: "eroded Lake Michigan"

No.  The shoreline eroded, not the lake.


Technically the lake is there because of erosion.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Liadan: tom baker's scarf: it's been happening on all over Lake Michigan/Huron.  Basically a bunch of dummies built houses on sand cliffs in low water years and now the water is at an all time high so the cliffs are eroding.

Exactly this. Here's one from October that is just north of the one from today's story.

https://fox6now.com/2019/10/10/somers-​home-dangles-over-lake-michigan-ready-​to-be-razed-ground-is-pretty-unstable/

Lake Michigan is CRAZY high compared to 8-10 years ago. We were in Door County this summer a number of our favorite shoreline spots were under water.


notice the complete and total lack of footings going down to the rock.

For your perusing pleasure  - historic water levels for the great lakes.
http://lre-wm.usace.army.mil/Forecast​D​ata/GLBasinConditions/LTA-GLWL-Graph.p​df

if only there was some common wisdom adage or parable about building on sand that could have clued these morons into the idea that sand is not a great foundation, at least no around water.
 
Report