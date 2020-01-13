 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Earth's oldest trees will likely outlive us humans because they are post-apocalyptic trees   (newyorker.com) divider line
    Interesting, Dendrochronology, Bristlecone pine, Tree, shadow of a fallen tree, Great Basin bristlecone pine, Matt Salzer, Methuselah, Sequoiadendron  
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Not if I kill them first. Would make a nice coffee table.
 
TruBluTroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll be fine, as long as they don't get burned down by meth heads.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have probably outlived several apocalypse events
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, you can wax poetic about how awesome these trees are, but at least post some respectful pictures of them and not this artistic garbage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking today about the toys my son loves to play with.  It's a box of little plastic animals.  He likes to put them together and say they're a family and they love each other.  When he runs out of stuff that looks alike he just starts building new families from what's left over.

I was thinking about how many animals in that box are going to be gone soon.  How they won't mean anything to his kids if he has any.  Oh yeah elephants?  We had those once.  I tried to think about how I would tell him they were gone.  That people didn't love them or our world enough to not kill them until they were all gone:

I cried for a long time after that.
 
Maturin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the way we're going, I got a soft maple in my backyard that will outlast us.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Near Alma, CO
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eucalyptus posts are pretty long lasting they have oil in them.
Not as good Black Locust. that lasts hundreds of years.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Arbor Day Foundation Commercial (1986)
Youtube G6MLdPPwv1I
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Not if I kill them first. Would make a nice coffee table.


I saw a place selling Bristlecone slabs and such once - harvested from a burned area on private land.  Can't find it now.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Look, can they hurry up and decide whether they're going to war against the orcs, or what?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
kill them before they mutate and kill us.....!
 
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Once the permafrost melts enough to catch on fire they will be the next to go
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jefferson Airplane - Crown Of Creation
Youtube uOrb0G0tw08

This one goes out to my bonsai oak saplings out there
 
flondrix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Taken before I had a real camera:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ginkgo trees are pretty cool. Pic related survived the bombing of Hiroshima. They can live for thousands of years. Consider planting one this spring!
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a pair of white oaks on my property that are older than the US, the older almost 2x as old and they aren't even particularly old, the oldest white oaks in the US are 600+ years old. I realize those are babies compared to the bristle cones, redwoods, etc but it's still cool to know that these trees are that old and that they'll outlive any of my descendants that I meet.
 
jefferator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
djt......."why can't we use nukes?"

Well lost of reasons, and well THIS.
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was thinking this could only be about two things, bristlecone pines or quaking aspen. Technically, there is a clonal Grove of quaking aspen that is 80,000 years old (Pando), which if you consider it an individual is one of the oldest living things on Earth.

Humans are dominated by a very present-focused or at best short term way of thinking, which makes sense given our relatively short lifetimes. I think contemplating old things helps us realize the vanity, in the spiritual sense, of our lives. We are just a tiny part of a cosmically large and long play in the end.

It's easy to miss that in the flash of blingy technology and dreams of living forever, but we don't live that long and humans are just one species to have lived on Earth over a very, very long timeline that stretches before and after us.
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I doubt they would survive a reading of that article. Good lord, I understand that you're trying  to paint a picture, but you don't need three inches of paint.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rush - The Trees
Youtube UWHEcIbhDiw
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
/RIP Neil Peart
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only if they're both fire AND MAGA-proof.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I tried to grow a piñón pine, supposedly a close relative. Finally killed it after about three years; I think it had grown maybe 1/8" from the initial height of the fast growth of the sprout.
 
