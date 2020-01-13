 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man takes erectile dysfunction pill meant for bulls, ends up with three day T-boner
715 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 6:35 PM



Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next week's spam:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stupid person finds out what happens when a stupid person does a stupid thing. I hope his medical insurance denies the claims for the treatment.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Starbage and I now no longer believe in bulls, pills, or penises.
 
LewDux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hitler takes too much Viagra
Youtube wAqyWpBo9OU
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, bull Viagra is not a thing.  Viagra is a drug, Sildenaphil.  Are they saying he took a large dose?  Are they saying he took a different drug that is used on bills?  Then it is not Viagra.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's with all the dick articles today?  I haven't thought this much about my own penis since I was 14
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Penis injury trifecta complete!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We working on a penis article trifecta today?

My guess is most of the guys here will be missing the llamas from not too long ago.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
there sure is a lot of dick threads lately

/is He trying to tell us something?
/if He is, do we really want to know?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did not do the math.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So now what the fark is the bull supposed to do?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Ok, bull Viagra is not a thing.  Viagra is a drug, Sildenaphil.  Are they saying he took a large dose?  Are they saying he took a different drug that is used on bills?  Then it is not Viagra.


Well it could be. Vasodilators will have a pretty generalized effect, some of the same hypertension drugs prescribed to people are also given to dogs. Just a matter of testing it out. The real issue is that even if such a thing existed, why would breeders bother with it. The electric buttplug method is cheaper and allows them to sell a whole lot more squirts per bull.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Yattering: What's with all the dick articles today?  I haven't thought this much about my own penis since I was 14


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: The electric buttplug method is cheaper


/avoids eye contatct and slowly backs away from username
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 319x400]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 319x400]

[media.giphy.com image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]



"I feel so funky."
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor bastard. Couldn't sleep for three days because he didn't have enough skin left to close his eyes.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The Yattering: What's with all the dick articles today?  I haven't thought this much about my own penis since I was 14

[i.gifer.com image 548x231] [View Full Size image _x_]


Seriously? I'm 47 and I still think about it pretty much constantly.
 
Report