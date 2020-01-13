 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Missing teen with autism gets through TSA PreCheck at Orlando International Airport using an airline drink coupon instead of an ID   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Southwest Airlines, Orlando, Florida, Orlando International Airport, AirTran Airways, Orlando Police Department report, 15-year-old Sade Subbs, missing 15-year-old girl, Delta Air Lines  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Feel safe??

Trillions on wars.
Millions on prisons
GITMO
DHS
ICE
TSA
and a huge payroll for your tax dollars to feed.
Feed the beast.


Land of the free and home of the brave.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It happens because people don't want to engage with someone that is autistic, has downs, is disabled, or has any other visible abnormality.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least the teen was found.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It happens because people don't want to engage with someone that is autistic, has downs, is disabled, or has any other visible abnormality.


Wrong. It happens because the TSA are idiots.

thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Next attack will be terrorists using nonmedicated autistic kids to make people uncomfortable.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I tried shiat like that when I was a kid. It worked in movie theaters (the
friend" trick, the door left ajar, the gum trick etc. - most of them don't work anymore). Somehow I'm not surprised she got through, since the TSA is about equivalent to movie theater security.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear the shift briefing on this one.

This was probably the most hilarious thing from last year (and it wasn't TSA's fault!):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TSA Agent: "I need your boarding pass and identification."
Teenage girl: {hands over drink voucher}
TSA Agent: "No I need your boarding pass and identification."
Teenage girl: "I want to fly on an airplane."
TSA Agent: "I can't let you through without your boarding pass and identification.  Where are they?"
Teenage girl: "I want to fly on an airplane."
TSA Agent: "Where are your parents? Do they have your boarding pass?"
Teenage girl: "I want to fly on an airplane."
TSA Agent: "Have your parents already passed through here?"
Teenage girl: "I want to fly on an airplane."
TSA Agent: "So they're already at your gate?"
Teenage girl: "I want to fly on an airplane."
TSA Agent: "Okay, just this one time I'm going to let you through, but tell your parents next time they need to stay with you."
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So she bribed the agent with booze?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it a valid SWA drink coupon? Those things are gold. Saves you like $6.

/Although half the time I'm not charged for all my drinks anyway.
//The sky waiters think I'm hot I guess.
 
Chevello
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: GardenWeasel: It happens because people don't want to engage with someone that is autistic, has downs, is disabled, or has any other visible abnormality.

Wrong. It happens because the TSA are idiots.

[thumbpress.com image 630x470]


Oh, I see you didn't realize that those signs are for "civilians." Real American Heroes don't have to pay attention to those.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TSA agent: I can't wait to hear the shift briefing on this one.

This was probably the most hilarious thing from last year (and it wasn't TSA's fault!):

[Fark user image 425x171]


So what's the actual security issue here?

\the real risk?
\\have a friend let you jump a gate back by the hangars
 
zinny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The TSA needs to hire this girl.  She's got smarts.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: So what's the actual security issue here?


None that I can think of. I believe this was at DFW. Makes me wonder what was the thing (maybe criminal?) they did  to get a SIDA revoked, and also how much their net pay is at the smoothie bar that they can buy airline tickets to make it worth going to work.
 
squidloe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zinny: The TSA needs to hire this girl.  She's got smarts.


She's TSA management material
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

squidloe: She's TSA management material


Oh, God no. She probably has empathy and concern for others. You have to be a soulless sociopath to be management at TSA.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did she get her free drink?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Wrong. It happens because the TSA are idiots.


Anyone normal would have a better job.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.kveo.comView Full Size

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NuclearSmegma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Security theater baby!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, who wouldn't need a drink after dealing with the TSA?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

probesport: [nme.com image 850x539]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Feel safe??

Trillions on wars.
Millions on prisons
GITMO
DHS
ICE
TSA
and a huge payroll for your tax dollars to feed.
Feed the beast.


Land of the free and home of the brave.


But surely MORE LAWS will fix all the things, right? If only we give the government more power and pass more restrictive laws, then we'll surely be safe!  Why do you hate the children?!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: GardenWeasel: It happens because people don't want to engage with someone that is autistic, has downs, is disabled, or has any other visible abnormality.

Wrong. It happens because the TSA are idiots.

[thumbpress.com image 630x470]


Por que no los dos?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It happens because people don't want to engage with someone that is autistic, has downs, is disabled, or has any other visible abnormality.


This.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NuclearSmegma: Security theater baby!


It's all about making people feel safe. Doesn't matter if it actually does make us safer, or have any impact on things at all. As long as people feel safe, that's what's important.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Feel safe??

Trillions on wars.
Millions on prisons
GITMO
DHS
ICE
TSA
and a huge payroll for your tax dollars to feed.
Feed the beast.


Land of the free and home of the brave.



Just like my experience the other day at immigration at JFK.

A huge bank of passport reader machines where half of them were blocked because the line of people waiting snaked in and out of them. Then there was an employee yelling - there's always somebody yelling - confusing directions to people who half of them don't speak fluent english.

#12! I can't help you, go over here. Unreadable try #2. I can't help you. Go to this line? You need a receipt. Out of paper try #15. I can't help you.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't even get the TSA to honor an issued by them TWIC card at times.   At least I got an apology from the DCA station chief when I sent a WTF inquiry to the national website (never expected to get an answer).
 
