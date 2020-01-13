 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Forbes' list of the top 10 journalism sources that provide actual fact-based news instead of alternative facts does not include Forbes   (forbes.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Journalism, The New York Times, Mass media, Newspaper, Money magazine, new era of Internet hoaxes, Washington Post, Broadsheet  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 2:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I read about it in Forb....es"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/d​e​mocracy-post/wp/2017/12/14/chinese-own​ership-is-raising-questions-about-the-​editorial-independence-of-a-major-u-s-​magazine/
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With former Republican speechwriters and strategists such as Karl Rove, Peggy Noonan and Bill McGurn writing columns, the WSJ editorial page is often a must-read for Republicans in Washington. And left-leaning readers should not dismiss the WSJ edit page just because they may disagree with its positions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In a weird twist, Forbes online has developed a sports section.  Or maybe just an NBA section.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Their science blogger also seems to have paid off the Geek tab modmins with greenlights almost every week. I'm pretty sure there's not a single article on Starts With a Bang without a greenlight.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if Forbes isn't on there, can we even trust their list to be factual?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So if Forbes isn't on there, can we even trust their list to be factual?


they made honorable mention!!!!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: With former Republican speechwriters and strategists such as Karl Rove, Peggy Noonan and Bill McGurn writing columns, the WSJ editorial page is often a must-read for Republicans in Washington. And left-leaning readers should not dismiss the WSJ edit page just because they may disagree with its positions.

[Fark user image 479x356]


Yeah, it's best to ignore 50% of the country and just read opinion pieces that reinforce your own worldview.  What's the worst that can happen?

And the WSJ breaks news that's inconvenient to the GOP all the time - it broke the Rupert Murdoch scandal even though he owned the farking paper, and has reported numerous times on corruption by Trump.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So if Forbes isn't on there, can we even trust their list to be factual?


You're not listed, so your question is invalid.
 
Print'sNotDead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: DoBeDoBeDo: So if Forbes isn't on there, can we even trust their list to be factual?

they made honorable mention!!!!


Actually they were listed under Business News Sources.

A little bummed that NPR only made Honorable mention, but they are correct in their assessment that most of NPR is re-reporting, not original reporting.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just don't subscribe to Forbes because you'll be on every Republican mailing list in the country.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Star Trek - Liar Paradox
Youtube EzVxsYzXI_Y
 
ex-nuke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The NYT is left leaning centrist? Then Pravada must be far right wing.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report