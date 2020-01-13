 Skip to content
Doctors: Pot overuse can bring on permanent psychosis in some users. I don't know, Snoop and Willie seem fine to me
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's not going to take you a lot with edibles to hit a very high dose of marijuana. If you're not regulating yourself, you could go up pretty fast without even realizing it."

no lies detected here

/let's be careful out there
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah.  For me it's at the one-hit mark.  I can't stand that shiat.
 
darkmayo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "It's not going to take you a lot with edibles to hit a very high dose of marijuana. If you're not regulating yourself, you could go up pretty fast without even realizing it."

no lies detected here

/let's be careful out there

no lies detected here

/let's be careful out there


Having done that myself I agree. Also doesn't help that the edible is usually in a form that you normally would want want to eat a bunch or, brownies, chocolates, gummies.
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't like it, it makes me feel all claustrophobic and non-social
 
ChipNASA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"If somebody gets too high, they use more than intended, they can have psychotic symptoms. That typically resolves as the drug wears off ," said Dr. Itai Danovitch, but warned that it may not be true for all.

Vaping a potent form of THC -- the intoxicating ingredient in pot -- prompted a psychotic episode last year in 24-year-old Madison McIntosh of Scottsdale, Ariz., according to USA Today.
McIntosh appeared at the driving range where he worked on his day off, wandering around and talking babble for 12 hours straight. His family rushed him to a hospital, where he told his father that he was seeing double rainbows. Doctors diagnosed him with cannabis use disorder and unspecified psychosis.

Yosemitebear Mountain Double Rainbow 1-8-10
Youtube OQSNhk5ICTI
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "It's not going to take you a lot with edibles to hit a very high dose of marijuana. If you're not regulating yourself, you could go up pretty fast without even realizing it."

no lies detected here

/let's be careful out there

no lies detected here

/let's be careful out there


I did it myself a long time ago.  I made brownies the very first time when I was in highschool and I never had edibles before.  I was used to smoking so when 15 minutes hit and I w as s not high I thought it was stupid and I just needed more, so I ate another 2 brownies.

45 minutes later I was melting into the couch higher than I had ever been before, it was quite terrifying for a while.

I learned to respect edibles after that.
 
Report