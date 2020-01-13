 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Record number of men that had a snapped penis, in an article that you don't want to read for something that is too painful to think about   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE OL' DICK TWIST!!!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snapped Penis and the Twisted Testicles is the name of my Red Hot Chili Peppers / Justin Bieber mashup group
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hmm,
1. ED med prescriptions at all time high.
2. Erection injuries at all time high.

Coincidence? I think not.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All - She Broke My Dick
Youtube 5rsmH74Xck8
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
that's how I get mine to glow
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prostitutes refuse to do it for any price.

Money can't buy snapped penis.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The penis can even make an audible cracking sound when it breaks."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ya chew it, ya do it, sometimes it breaks.
 
Geralt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Life after a snapped penis can be relatively normal, just so long you sit down to pee.

MY DICK FELL OFF
Youtube 5Idan1HhOIc
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


They're other positions?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


There are only three positions. So in a nutshell, be safe and avoid it all together.  So my wife keeps telling me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guys, male pornstars are genetically gifted and highly trained professionals, often using performance enhancing substances and technological trickery to do what they do on screen. You should focus on mastering the basics before attempting some of the graduate level stuff.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
tunica albuginea

Sounds more like a vaginal disease than a part of a penis!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: cowgirl


An enthusiastic woman is fun but sometimes scary.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


I thought reverse cowgirl was the really bad one.
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


I would guess a sex swing perfectly positioned for the guy to go straight in and out.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's really the best headline you could come up with???

"Snapped penises are up"
 
Nidiot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


So essentially she can't be on top, he can't do her from behind, he can't be on top. That leaves her doing him from behind. Well I guess pegging wont lead to a broken penis, so yay, I found the safe position.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village: .. before attempting some of the graduate level stuff.

OK, Mrs Robinson.
 
Fishbulb30w [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "The penis can even make an audible cracking sound when it breaks."

[i.imgflip.com image 320x378]


My dad used to like to watch what he called "That dirty old woman's show"
Dr. Ruth
So I 'm over there and it's on TV and Dr. Ruth is saying that it's possible to break an erect penis, and she says:
"It sounds like when you break a piece of celery in half"

I was very disturbed for a long time
 
Greek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: A scientific study in 2015 revealed the cowgirl (woman on top), doggy style and missionary positions were most likely to cause injury.

So they don't bother to list the safer positions?


Those are the most common positions. Like... By far. So it follows that most sexual injuries would occur during sex in one of those positions. In fact, I'm willing to bet there's other ones that are far more dangerous. They're also used maybe 1 in 50,000 sexual acts, so very few injuries can be attributed to them.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the Daily Mail,I now doubt the existence of my penis.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: From the Daily Mail,I now doubt the existence of my penis.


...so do I.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is the pile-driver safe?
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: Boo_Guy: "The penis can even make an audible cracking sound when it breaks."

[i.imgflip.com image 320x378]

My dad used to like to watch what he called "That dirty old woman's show"
Dr. Ruth
So I 'm over there and it's on TV and Dr. Ruth is saying that it's possible to break an erect penis, and she says:
"It sounds like when you break a piece of celery in half"

I was very disturbed for a long time


I've heard more like the sound of rice crispies popping. Luckily there was no permanent damage but I did ask Mrs. Dog to take it a bit easier when the clit vibe does its thing with her on top!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...which sometimes makes a loud noise..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: From the Daily Mail,I now doubt the existence of my penis.


From the Daily Mail quoting The Sun...

Yeah, right...
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Fishbulb30w: Boo_Guy: "The penis can even make an audible cracking sound when it breaks."

[i.imgflip.com image 320x378]

My dad used to like to watch what he called "That dirty old woman's show"
Dr. Ruth
So I 'm over there and it's on TV and Dr. Ruth is saying that it's possible to break an erect penis, and she says:
"It sounds like when you break a piece of celery in half"

I was very disturbed for a long time

I've heard more like the sound of rice crispies popping. Luckily there was no permanent damage but I did ask Mrs. Dog to take it a bit easier when the clit vibe does its thing with her on top!


According to a certain TotalFarkette, it's definitely the sound of a stalk of celery snapping over rice crispies popping...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ow

OW

OW

OW
 
great_tigers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Woman I worked with broke her ex husband's penis when trying to do a dismount off the dresser with a landing on the penis. I guess it was an awkward Er visit.
 
cqaudi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yep, just reading the farking headline doubled me up.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Yep, just reading the farking headline doubled me up.


You should have been around the "penile de-gloving" thread
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
