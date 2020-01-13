 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Beautician, Instagram model, and apparently, aspiring Real Doll, ignores several warning signs, and a FENCE to get that perfect shot of her looking cute on a seaside cliff. You'll never guess what happened next   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She cut the cable?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gah. that's scary. So was the fall off the cliff.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stupid games. . .stupid prizes. . .yadda yadda. . .
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


And what's with those weird never-seen-like-this-in-nature eyebrows?!
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She voluntarily dropped out of the gene pool?
Seriously, check the body for the three-sided recycle symbol cause... damn.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"beautician specializing in eyelashes"??  Wtf?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just doubled the amount of plastic in the ocean.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they showing us autopsy photos? Wait.......she LOOKED LIKE THAT NORMALLY?  What the hell is this, Death Becomes Her?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


Mannequin (1987) - Don't Mess With a Mannequin Scene (5/12) | Movieclips
Youtube Ug6yhGuDcUQ
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


It's the plumage of the "my parents are so rich I'll never have to work or even learn to read and I'm looking for someone of a similar background" set.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax people, her lips survived.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, her Botoxed lips might've cushioned the impact.
 
labman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the photo?  Or better yet, video?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[

Fark user imageView Full Size
]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at her do you really believe that too many brain cells were her problem?
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, and stupid.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just by falling off that cliff, she doubled the amount of plastic in the ocean.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to assume it was an easy body recovery.  There's no way she sank.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[[Fark user image 624x511]]

[Fark user image 420x420]


thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buh bye.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Relax people, her lips survived.


Faith, if she be not rotten before she die-as we have many pocky corpses nowadays that will scarce hold the laying in- she will last you some eight year or nine year. An Instagram influencer will last you nine year.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm bothered that my first thought was:  More plastic in the ocean?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quint in Jaws could have used her instead of barrels to keep the keep the shark from going down.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


I would say you are getting old. I believe the joke of Botox and Duck Lip injections was a last decade joke idea done to death. So, this isn't "new". Unless you meant Instagram. I guess it is kind of new.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: And nothing of value was lost.


That's pretty harsh, even on Fark.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a man, baby.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's happening in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died doing what she loved (being an idiot)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Shots! Part Deux/Best scene/Rowan Atkinson/Valeria Golino/Charlie Sheen
Youtube mr85wxnC14k
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you suppose the sharks tried to bite it just to give up when it didn't bleed?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


Nah, I think it is pretty universally hated outside of the subsection of the population that is influenced by instagram "influencers."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Quint in Jaws could have used her instead of barrels to keep the keep the shark from going down.


But what about the blood red roses?

Sea Shanties in Moby Dick (1956)
Youtube hdiFYCUP9oU
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she tries so hard for some look that she looked like a guy in makeup...
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Quint in Jaws could have used her instead of barrels to keep the keep the shark from going down.


I disagree. I'll bet she's an expert on going down.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the average IQ in Australia rose ever so slightly after the fall...
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John the Magnificent: Looking at her do you really believe that too many brain cells were her problem?


Too many unused brain cells, maybe.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: jim32rr: Relax people, her lips survived.

Faith, if she be not rotten before she die-as we have many pocky corpses nowadays that will scarce hold the laying in- she will last you some eight year or nine year. An Instagram influencer will last you nine year.


Shakespeare?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that much plastic, hopefully she bounced down the way.

Stupid games win stupid prizes >.>
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
Fark user imageView Full Size

For the life of me I can never understand what such people are trying to attract with this look. It isn't pretty, it isn't going to make me consider for a second the idea that I would want to perhaps buy this person a drink and engage them in any conversation in a club or something. It isn't sexy at all. It's repellent.

Is is pure narcissism?  Or is it being so basically unintelligent that the individual cannot grasp the basic idea that not everyone needs to look like they're going to go on television all the time?

Body dysmorphic disorder is a hellava mental illness. I know someone with a rather mild case of it (for now). She had her boobs enhanced because she didn't think they were big enough (she was a very reasonable B-cup, and she's Vietnamese so I thought she looked pretty damn good that way), she's saving up to have her butt done with liposuction, she goes through tons of very expensive makeup because somehow she doesn't believe she can be "pretty" without it even though she's freaking gorgeous without it, and I've told her this several times. But somehow she can't get her mind wrapped around the idea that the television/movie star look isn't farking natural at all and it is often the case that the beautiful people in Hollywood who start out being "fine as hell" when they're in their late teens and early twenties end up looking like every other plastic doll-face in the industry once they've had their nose done, their butt done and their boobs changed to suit some ephemeral image of beauty that only exists in comic books and toilet-paper commercials.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This far into the thread and not one single Kwame joke?

For shame, Farkers.  For shame...
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just because we have stunning features, it doesn't mean that we, too, can't not die in a freak cliff-side photo shoot accident.
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 624x511]


No, but if you press her face into the Sunday comics it will create a reverse image that you can stretch out of shape.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Am I just getting old, or do other people find this "trying to look like I am constructed in a factory out of high-gloss plastic parts" look that seems to be all the rage among the Insta-set these days repellent rather than attractive in any way?


You are, indeed, getting old (as are we all) and you are also correct.

CSB Time™: When I told my stepkid and her spouse two weeks ago they needed passports for the upcoming cruise I told them about their passports photos... and how the State Department is now having to tell passport applicants to not use filters commonly used on social media (and no selfies!)
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood wax lips. Yeah they were fun for a half minute, but I never could get into chewing them like gum.

Poor sharks, wishing for bubble gum instead.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
damn
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

McGrits: I never understood wax lips. Yeah they were fun for a half minute, but I never could get into chewing them like gum.

Poor sharks, wishing for bubble gum instead.


I always felt a burning sensation in my mouth when I chewed on them
 
