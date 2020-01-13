 Skip to content
(Insider)   "Thank you for flying Hong Kong Express Airways with direct flights to Saipan. Please have your ticket, passport and negative pregnancy test ready for inspection before boarding"   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Mariana Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Pregnancy, Saipan, Childbirth, Rota, Hong Kong Express Airways, Obstetrics  
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Go be pregnant somewhere else
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If anyone needs some clean pee, my rates are reasonable. I'll give you $10 to let me do it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She must have really been presenting. Even though she wasn't pregnant.

Maybe she was vegan. That can cause a distended belly.
 
webct_god
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Before anyone gets their feelings hurt, go read the story. The airline is choosing to do this as they are required to cover return flight costs for people denied entry. The airline is just trying to save a buck.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do I get to pee in front of the Gate Agent?  I am a guy and that's my fetish.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Surprised we don't do this
 
