(Daily Star)   Stunned witnesses stop in their tracks as biblical prophecy finally gets 'fulfilled' as floodwater 'flows from Jerusalem into Dead Sea'...either that or it's just raining more than usual there (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They found a stone covered with shiat.

Of course the Philistines did it.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the prophecy?

"And it shall come to pass that every living creature wherewith it swarmeth whithersoever the rivers shall come shall live and there shall be a very great multitude of fish, for these waters are come thither that all things be healed and may live whithersoever the river cometh."

"Fish gonna live in the water"

Okay, neat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, does Trump have any older brothers? Just curious...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Which makes this "prophecy" easy to (dis)prove.  If the Dead Sea starts teeming with fish once the floodwaters arrive, then I may have to reconsider my agnosticism.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh no.  The Bible predicted global warming.  They KNEW as the waters rose, the dead sea would come to life again...
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if a bunch of Coney Island Whitefish wash ashore? Will that fulfill the prophesy?
 
probesport
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilbordr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size

Lesson 2: Stay away from cliffs.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Is that a prophecy or a Pixies lyric?
 
lilbordr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wrong thread.
/Hangs head in shame
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
wherewith it swarmeth whithersoever

Thateth maketh my headeth hurteth.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good point, subby--there's nothing in the Bible about heavy rain.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lilbordr: [media.makeameme.org image 647x807]
Lesson 2: Stay away from cliffs.


As the prophecy has foretolled
 
DrWhy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here's a more recent English translation for those who don't want to try and wade through the Shakespearean phrasing of the KJV:

Ezekiel 47:8-9 English Standard Version (ESV)
8And he said to me, "This water flows toward the eastern region and goes down into the Arabah, and enters the sea; when the water flows into the sea, the water will become fresh. 9And wherever the river goes, every living creature that swarms will live, and there will be very many fish. For this water goes there, that the waters of the sea may become fresh; so everything will live where the river goes.
 
gar1013
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not really fulfilled.

The prophecy speaks of the Temple if you read it in full.

The quantity of water also seems like it would be significantly higher as well reading all of Ezekiel 47.
 
Two16
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Good point, subby--there's nothing in the Bible about heavy rain.


e  m  o  t  i  o  n
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lilbordr: Wrong thread.
/Hangs head in shame


Farking chav error.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't worry; the religious folks out there seem to have mostly decided that climate change is a lie so any biblical-level warning signs can be safely ignored anyway.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rain? Take that, science! I'd like to see you predict rain!
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Step 1: predict something that's theoretically  possible but not likely for a very long time
Step 2: wait 2,000 years
Step 3: prophet
 
GRCooper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pence getting a post-impeachment jesus-boner ...
 
darkman2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It never ceases to amaze me how God botherers can interpret signs but can't follow the clear statements in the bible.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darkman2000: It never ceases to amaze me how God botherers can interpret signs but can't follow the clear statements in the bible.


There are no clear statements in the Bible. That's why it's so successful.
 
