(The New York Times)   Office treats have a way of bringing out the worst of humanity. Anyone have a good story from their own office?
56
733 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 8:43 AM (1 hour ago)



hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in restaurants. "Office treats" means someone brought doughnuts and eventually the box gets passed up to the waitstaff nook for them to fight over, in the same fashion that they glom over mistakes and devour anything that gets set down. Seriously. When dealing with waitstaff, always count your fingers when you set a plate down near 'em.

It's not the worst behavior in humanity, but just sort of basic and primal while attempts are made to at  being polite for a few minutes. Essentially, treats turn a waitstaff area into the South for about twenty minutes...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We aren't gonna make it, are we? Humanity is doomed.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked for a smaller company I bought bagels every week for everyone.  Eventually others chipped in to help pay.  Went through a period of time when I worked from home and that stopped.

If I offer food to anyone it's part of lunch because I'm taking them.  Any food I bring in is for my consumption.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: We aren't gonna make it, are we? Humanity is doomed.


Three out of three people die, and those odds don't ever really change.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking about the lucky pharma dip bowl....

asking for a friend.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good food story from the office?

There are no good food stories from the office.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office Space (1999) - Milton Cake Scene
Youtube ctOBMFznkto
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Ambivalence: We aren't gonna make it, are we? Humanity is doomed.

Three out of three people die, and those odds don't ever really change.


That's what lets me sleep at night.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never use real ants for ants on a log.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steamed broccoli got someone fired for multiple early morning offenses.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My office has the living avatars of the old Borscht Belt gag "The food was awful and the portions were too small".

These people will be openly shiatting on the quality of the food while stuffing their faces, pockets, and bags full of it.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone brought a couple dozen hard boiled eggs for treats one time. Office smelled like an open sewer all day.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MEMO:  Stop cutting donuts in half, especially when you can only find a plastic spoon.  You know who you are.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forever ago, in my first real job as an indentured servitude trainee accountant, I started bringing in some chocolates on a Friday. Nothing fancy, just those bags of fun sized little treats.

I'd normally get in a little early those days (these days 30 minutes late is considered early), so I just left them out in a central place. Didn't bother telling anyone it was me.

Senior Partner tried to claim credit for them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to food, I stopped engaging with co-workers years ago. I don't eat in front of my co-workers if I can avoid it. I'm too socially anxious these days, but I avoided it even before I went a bit nuts, because I grew up poor and ate (with good table manners, mind you) like a Marine that showed up 10 minutes late for chow. Food availability was "survival of the fastest," and you ate it like you planned to keep it. I don't fark around, and I sure as hell don't eat in a shared-food situation with co-workers - to paraphrase Zoe Lyons, if we eat tapas, you're gonna lose.

So, no office snacks, no team lunches, no parties. I used to go drinking with co-workers, because consumption was both highly individual and highly encouraged, but it's been about 15 years since I've even done that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceBoatDriver: MEMO:  Stop cutting donuts in half, especially when you can only find a plastic spoon.  You know who you are.


Oh, that shiat pisses me off to no end. My wife does that with rolls, English muffins, etc. - which would be fine, except she never eats the other goddamned half before it goes stale.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Ambivalence: We aren't gonna make it, are we? Humanity is doomed.

Three out of three people die, and those odds don't ever really change.


Yep. Never understood why folks didn't enjoy the trip more, as we all end up at the same destination...
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thieving rat bags in my office kept stealing my peanut M&Ms in the small bowl on my desk, so I got some sugar-free Haribo sweets made with the artificial sweetener that causes violent stomach cramps and explosive diarrhoea if you eat more than two or three, then sat back and waited.  Didn't take long to find the culprits but not much got done that day.  My goodies have remained untouched since.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get into it, but if you use minor infractions to force people to bring in donuts for the team, don't push your luck if someone tells you to pound sand. That'll turn into a whole "thing" with HR and you won't like it.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every once in a while, one of the marketing dweebs brings in a box of donuts from Dunkin, and nobody ever eats the frosted or glazed ones, just the plain and sugar.  We end up throwing away 9 or 10 donuts every time... She never gets the hint.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. Free work food is manna from heaven.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put out a bowl of sugar-free gummie bears.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well....not a "treat" exactly....

We held an end of the year thank you for clients and staff - I purchased two ribbon-wrapped floral arrangements for our two best staffers and stashed them in the kitchen until presentation time.

Half way through one of our board members showed up (late), unwrapped them both, and I walked in to the kitchen to find she'd pulled them apart and arranged them in some cast-off plastic vases left in a cupboard and set them in the sink.

"Oh" she said "I thought these were for table decorations"

Yes - because it's customary to place centerpieces after everyone is seated and eating......
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had an office holiday party on a Friday and some late arrival brought a giant pecan pie. Since everybody had already eaten, nobody touched it, and we ended up putting it in the fridge.

There are post-docs on the same floor who work late and on the weekend, so it wasn't surprising to come in Monday to find some of it eaten, but the odd thing is that the person had just taken the nuts off of a slice-shaped section. Nobody knew who did it.

We left it there and over the course of the next few days, gradually all the nuts disappeared, leaving only the filling and crust.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I work in restaurants. "Office treats" means someone brought doughnuts and eventually the box gets passed up to the waitstaff nook for them to fight over, in the same fashion that they glom over mistakes and devour anything that gets set down. Seriously. When dealing with waitstaff, always count your fingers when you set a plate down near 'em.

It's not the worst behavior in humanity, but just sort of basic and primal while attempts are made to at  being polite for a few minutes. Essentially, treats turn a waitstaff area into the South for about twenty minutes...


seems like Lord of the Flies rather than South
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office cakes are generally the worst. Birthday, retirement, whatever it is, they always get this really crummy Texas sheet cake that tastes like sawdust, and it is invariably-troweled-over with the thickest, nastiest "buttercream" frosting, inches thick, tastes like lard blended with sugar and failure. I just can't even bear the smell of buttercream frosting anymore, much less take a piece.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a guy in a previous office who would bring in donuts when he was late. Bonus: It was from a nearby non-chain donut shop, and it was usually a fresh batch of donuts, still warm.

My current office sometimes provides snacks, and people will bring in stuff from home on occasion. Nobody is greedy, and everyone is adequately grateful

Maybe you should all just work with a better class of people?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a boss that continuously cuts cookies in half, or whatever treat is out there and leaves the second half on the plate which gets thrown away.  She is perpetually dieting and thinks that if she only has a half, it is not as much of a cheat.  Eat the friggin cookie or walk away.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Office cakes are generally the worst. Birthday, retirement, whatever it is, they always get this really crummy Texas sheet cake that tastes like sawdust, and it is invariably-troweled-over with the thickest, nastiest "buttercream" frosting, inches thick, tastes like lard blended with sugar and failure. I just can't even bear the smell of buttercream frosting anymore, much less take a piece.


user name fits :)
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't really have issue with that stuff about the only story worth telling is that we used to have a secretary who would order multiple pizzas for large groups and would order works or a specialty pizza for every one of them leaving the less adventurous or pickier eaters to fend for themselves. Somebody eventually had to explain that if you are ordering 5 large pizzas for a big group, at least one needs to be vegetarian and and at least one needs to be pepperoni.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hack Patooey: Every once in a while, one of the marketing dweebs brings in a box of donuts from Dunkin, and nobody ever eats the frosted or glazed ones, just the plain and sugar.  We end up throwing away 9 or 10 donuts every time... She never gets the hint.


WHat "hint"? The fact that your office is staffed with freaks? WTF is wrong with a glazed donut? I've never in my life seen someone pooh-pooh a glazed donut. Mess? Yeah, I guess all of the sugar off of your donuts is in your keyboard, or you would have seen how farking messy those are. And "plain"? As in nothing at all on the donuts? Just a circular wheel of fried dough? I've never even seen someone purchase one of those before, let alone had the experience to eat one. Who the fark would ruin a good donut by ignoring all of the actual goodness that can go on top?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: When I worked for a smaller company I bought bagels every week for everyone.  Eventually others chipped in to help pay.  Went through a period of time when I worked from home and that stopped.

If I offer food to anyone it's part of lunch because I'm taking them.  Any food I bring in is for my consumption.


We have bagels and cookies every Friday morning.  The unlucky staff person tasked with that "privilege" of bringing in the boxes (dunno why it can't just be delivered) apparently has been biatched at for not having it available by 9.. When she walks in a small crowd like vultures are just waiting for her like clockwork and then it's 5 minutes of pandemonium in the kitchen.... and her favorite are more than one persons coming up to her saying "I have a meeting at the time you come in" can you leave in my office a garlic bagel in my office (also with additional requests for a schmear or toasted, etc.)...   She has a bit of a temper, so I would have loved to have seen that request being made.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brand new colleague started around Christmas, when our member companies usually send us gift baskets or cookies or various treats. The new colleague asked what the gifts were for.
"Our members are saying thanks for all the hard work we've done for them throughout the year."

She took all the food home with her that night.
"What? Isn't it for everyone?"
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Office cakes are generally the worst. Birthday, retirement, whatever it is, they always get this really crummy Texas sheet cake that tastes like sawdust, and it is invariably-troweled-over with the thickest, nastiest "buttercream" frosting, inches thick, tastes like lard blended with sugar and failure. I just can't even bear the smell of buttercream frosting anymore, much less take a piece.


"lard blended with sugar and failure"

Most perfect description of my sister-in-laws cakes.   That is the funniest thing I have read in a long time.  Thanks for the big laugh on a dreary Monday morning!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceBoatDriver: MEMO:  Stop cutting donuts in half, especially when you can only find a plastic spoon.  You know who you are.


I found this in our office kitchen one day. I was fairly amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: The thieving rat bags in my office kept stealing my peanut M&Ms in the small bowl on my desk, so I got some sugar-free Haribo sweets made with the artificial sweetener that causes violent stomach cramps and explosive diarrhoea if you eat more than two or three, then sat back and waited.  Didn't take long to find the culprits but not much got done that day.  My goodies have remained untouched since.


If you put candy in a bowl it implies it's up for grabs. (or was that the joke?)

Anyhoo, I never take any unwrapped food from a bowl because people are gross.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Office cakes are generally the worst. Birthday, retirement, whatever it is, they always get this really crummy Texas sheet cake that tastes like sawdust, and it is invariably-troweled-over with the thickest, nastiest "buttercream" frosting, inches thick, tastes like lard blended with sugar and failure. I just can't even bear the smell of buttercream frosting anymore, much less take a piece.


Office cakes are the worst for me. I have celiacs and don't eat them but I feel low key socially obligated to show up and watch people eat cake.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We get stuff all the time at our office. We just put it in the lunch room and make an announcement then it's first come first served. That said the stuff is to be eaten here. It's frowned upon to grab a handful of stuff to "take home". That's the kind of stuff we remember.

We also get comped a lot of gifts around the holidays, stuff like wine/liquor, gift cards, elaborate food trays, etc. Mainly stuff from contractors who want us to keep them in mind when we schedule work in the future. These used to go to the person they were addressed to, which was typically the contact person whoever sent the gift deals with. The problem is that it can be seen as a bribe and usually other people deserve to share in that stuff, not just the main contact person. What we do now is share out food / pastry trays with the whole office. Most other gifts get piled together and divided among the whole staff. Sometimes, for larger things (eg. gift certificates in excess of $100) we have a staff auction with the proceeds going to a charity the staff fund supports.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
cms.qz.comView Full Size

Hey guys, I brought chips. Enjoy!
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Office cakes are generally the worst. Birthday, retirement, whatever it is, they always get this really crummy Texas sheet cake that tastes like sawdust, and it is invariably-troweled-over with the thickest, nastiest "buttercream" frosting, inches thick, tastes like lard blended with sugar and failure. I just can't even bear the smell of buttercream frosting anymore, much less take a piece.


I had a coworker who made the BEST buttercream. Friday was treat day, and when it was her turn she always brought the most delicious baked goods. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary, but her buttercream...it was not of this world, it was so good. She would bring, in addition to whatever delicious frosted cake she'd made, a small bowl, filled with buttercream, and a spoon. Just for me. I was not ashamed to devour it.

Never had frosting better than that, probably never will.

She left to open a bakery.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
you try to be nice--- but then then the gluten/nut/picky/vegan/dairy/sugar-fre​e/salt-free/can't eat things that cast a shadow people complain and make it in to a big ordeal---fine-- put a pepperoni pizza and the gluten-free lactose free pseudo pizza thing side by side and see what happens--on one side, and empty box to throw away, the other, a box and a whole bunch of "food" to throw away. In most situations, it only takes one person to ruin anything for the majority of others.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: RaceBoatDriver: MEMO:  Stop cutting donuts in half, especially when you can only find a plastic spoon.  You know who you are.

I found this in our office kitchen one day. I was fairly amused.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Frank would do that.  Then, he'd come back and cut another slice and later another slice.  Then, someone would eat the part that's left and Frank would say "What happened to my donut?"

Frank also had five year old bags of microwave popcorn in his desk.  One day, he tossed a bag in the microwave, set it for 5 minutes and walked away.  He probably went outside to yell at the ex-wife or sweet talk the girlfriend.  The whole place smelled like burned popcorn.  Frank had to take the microwave out to clean air it.  Next day, he did it again.  He propped the office door open to get the smell out of the office.  Someone from one of the larger programs walked by and said "Hey, we could use that space."  Two weeks later, we were told to move over by final assembly.  The engineers we shared offices with didn't care for us and month later, we moved over to an office above prefabrication.  It was a nice area.  Poor parking and whenever the union guys had a dispute, a couple of them right under our space would fire the impact hammers for 8 hours straight.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Glad I never worked in a office.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We would devour free food as grad students.   Became almost Pavlivian.

Had one building where they threw the remaining food out after their meeting, rather than share it.  Entire trays of sandwich fixings.  Dicks.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If you put candy in a bowl it implies it's up for grabs. (or was that the joke?)


If it's on a communal table, yes.  When it's on my desk in my private office... no.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had one woman at work that could always sniff out the food and would hit the tables with her Tupperware before anyone else could get there and hoover up all the good stuff. I pointed out how it was rude not to leave stuff for others ad her response was "Well its for all of us."
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The wife is a programmer in the same office for 30 years. She volunteers to bring stuff in for people she works with for birthdays, holidays, etc., and the office often has 'bring a plate'.

The treat she made today, dairy was on the menu. She took in a dolce de leche topped cheesecake.

/the biggest requests are double batch semi-underbaked brownies, monkey bread, and various fruit crumbles with like a good inch of that hard cinnamon, melted butter goodness on top.
//After the holidays she took in some crazy good cayenne spiced Mexican chocolate.  LoL she did not leave it out in a bowl for fear someone - not knowing what it was - would have a panic attack; she quietly doled it out to the'addicts'.
///Obviously the wife is a much better human being than I am.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: The thieving rat bags in my office kept stealing my peanut M&Ms in the small bowl on my desk, so I got some sugar-free Haribo sweets made with the artificial sweetener that causes violent stomach cramps and explosive diarrhoea if you eat more than two or three, then sat back and waited.  Didn't take long to find the culprits but not much got done that day.  My goodies have remained untouched since.


NotThatGuyAgain: Just put out a bowl of sugar-free gummie bears.


Putting out crappy candy to make a point is one thing, but full-scale chemical warfare is another thing entirely.  Kudos.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
kappit.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Steamed broccoli got someone fired for multiple early morning offenses.


This morning someone was microwaving something that smelled like fish and eggs. I almost puked getting hot water for my tea.
 
Report