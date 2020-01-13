 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   You know the fish you just caught is enormous when you realize it could swallow you whole without even chewing you first
26
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thebassbite.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now all they have to do is get to Australia where they have fires large enough to properly cook it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Charlie:
Be careful! Some of the big fish can swallow you whole.
Herb:
Swallow my what?
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Now all they have to do is get to Australia where they have fires large enough to properly cook it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
(fig. 1)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How the hell do you pull that up?
What kind of line can support a fish that big.

I went fishing once when I was like 6 in the 80s, was not successful.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe he let you catch him.

Talking Fish:  I'm gonna give you three wishes
Fisherman:  I wish for a million dollars
Talking Fish: Done.  There's a million dollars in your name in a bank in the Bahamas.  Totally tax free.  Now put this magic ketchup on yourself.
Fisherman:  I wish for a beautiful wife
Talking Fish:  Done.  Morgan Fairchild is waiting at your home in her 1980's spendidness.  Now roll around in this special cornmeal.
Fisherman:  I wish for immortality
Talking Fish:  I'm sorry.  Water in the ears, buddy.  Could you move a little closer and repeat that?
Fisherman:  I said I wish for immortality
Talking Fish:  Got some of it.  Sorry.  I want to grant your third wish but I need to make sure.   You said something about immorality?  Swing in closer, pal.
Fisherman:  I said I wish for....
Talking Fish:  Chomp.  Sucker.  Weren't no million bucks in no bank and I aint sharing Morgan Fairchild with anyone (splash).
 
ThurmanMerman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that thing is ugly.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"And then the whale came, and the whale ate Jonah."

Or was it "Jonah ate the whale, then the whale came"? I forget.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThurmanMerman: Jesus Christ, that thing is ugly.


Yeah, the fish is pretty hideous too.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Maybe he let you catch him.

Talking Fish:  I'm gonna give you three wishes
Fisherman:  I wish for a million dollars
Talking Fish: Done.  There's a million dollars in your name in a bank in the Bahamas.  Totally tax free.  Now put this magic ketchup on yourself.
Fisherman:  I wish for a beautiful wife
Talking Fish:  Done.  Morgan Fairchild is waiting at your home in her 1980's spendidness.  Now roll around in this special cornmeal.
Fisherman:  I wish for immortality
Talking Fish:  I'm sorry.  Water in the ears, buddy.  Could you move a little closer and repeat that?
Fisherman:  I said I wish for immortality
Talking Fish:  Got some of it.  Sorry.  I want to grant your third wish but I need to make sure.   You said something about immorality?  Swing in closer, pal.
Fisherman:  I said I wish for....
Talking Fish:  Chomp.  Sucker.  Weren't no million bucks in no bank and I aint sharing Morgan Fairchild with anyone (splash).


If you ever needed to remember that you are part of the food chain, just go swimming in the ocean.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know this is a little bleeding heart of me, and hypocritical because I eat fish and whatever but... I'm catching some feelings for this one and I wish it had been just photographed and allowed to live.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I know this is a little bleeding heart of me, and hypocritical because I eat fish and whatever but... I'm catching some feelings for this one and I wish it had been just photographed and allowed to live.


Username. . . checks out?
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I know this is a little bleeding heart of me, and hypocritical because I eat fish and whatever but... I'm catching some feelings for this one and I wish it had been just photographed and allowed to live.


Agreed, I don't think I'd be able to kill a 50 year old anything, if you've managed to make it that long you deserve to die a natural death, not falling to some naked ape with a tool.
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was big and it was old.  So the only obvious thing to do is kill it.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: If you ever needed to remember that you are part of the food chain, just go swimming in the ocean.


Heck, just get out of the damned city now and again.  Get out in the woods, away from the state and national parks, and KOA campgrounds.  Out of the cutsie little cities, you're nothing more or less than 'slow moving food'.

// I will certainly admit that ocean swimming is far more humbling, though.
 
Kuta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I went fishing once when I was like 6 in the 80s, was not successful.


Well it's just a simple fact.
When you pull in something, man, you don't wanna throw it back.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I know this is a little bleeding heart of me, and hypocritical because I eat fish and whatever but... I'm catching some feelings for this one and I wish it had been just photographed and allowed to live.


Except the biologists admitted it was a valuable sample for studying the fish.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: The Perineum Falcon: If you ever needed to remember that you are part of the food chain, just go swimming in the ocean.

Heck, just get out of the damned city now and again.  Get out in the woods, away from the state and national parks, and KOA campgrounds.  Out of the cutsie little cities, you're nothing more or less than 'slow moving food'.

// I will certainly admit that ocean swimming is far more humbling, though.


Not really, the only mega-fauna left outside of Africa are so few in numbers as to be little threat to the average person even if they're alone in the back country.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bolebuns: It was big and it was old.  So the only obvious thing to do is kill it.


.....what a beautiful animal!......so I killed it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Bolebuns: It was big and it was old.  So the only obvious thing to do is kill it.

.....what a beautiful animal!......so I killed it.


That thing was not beautiful.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Floripeat tag? Saw this yesterday in another tab I think.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: cryinoutloud: Bolebuns: It was big and it was old.  So the only obvious thing to do is kill it.

.....what a beautiful animal!......so I killed it.

That thing was not beautiful.


It's what's on the inside that counts.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Old fish?
// Enjoy the mercury.
 
