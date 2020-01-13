 Skip to content
(Slate) The story of one New York librarian's 25-year campaign to keep "Goodnight Moon" out of children's hands
22
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Christopher Walken reads Goodnight Moon
Youtube FZ1mdBYrFBU
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shivaree - Goodnight Moon
Youtube xkzMUM3buhk
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"M - O - O - N, that spells pretentious jackass!"
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kids loved Goodnight Moon, I used to know it by heart.

JC
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Go the F*CK to sleep still cool, right?
 
HempHead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Died doing the can-can?

I can't believe she is the only librarian that occurred to.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Go the F*CK to sleep still cool, right?


Yes.  Forever.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I liked to read it in a slow pace with a lower, soothing tone.  The objective was to settle the kids down a bit to make them consider going the F to sleep.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goodnight Moon, "The Wire" style
Youtube 46W2nenbRTo
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How did she feel about this classic?
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it was a odd way to end her life by doing a can can move and getting a embolism while showing how fit she felt after  a ovarian surgery.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goodnight moon is by all measure a terrible book. But you can easily read it in a somnolent droning voice that immediately causes even the bounciest overtired punchy toddler to nod off.

so BEST BEDTIME BOOK EVAR
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm fine with Goodnight Moon.  It was a bit cloying, and required a bit too much sing-songy cadence when reading it to the kids, but it never bothered me.

THIS on the other hand:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


...this book is the reason why killing Raffi would be considered justifiable homicide in 13 states.   He has a highly trained group of former Spetznaz commandos who serve as his constant body guards because of this book.

FARK this book.
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good Night, Moon wasn't bad but I'm partial to Good Night, Keith Moon:  http://www.goodnightkeithmoon.​com/welc​ome
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goodnight Moon - Narrated by Susan Sarandon
Youtube 1ZTnwKLKVhc


Always liked this version with Susan Sarandon narrating... some of the music on the DVD is also incredible (Patti Labelle's Twinkle Twinkle, etc)
 
desertgeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Stupid tag is highly appropriate for this one. If every librarian could stop a book from being part of their collection because they hated it, every library would be almost empty.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goodnight Moon is sentimental claptrap, and a contributing factor to the decay of modern civilization.  Children should be reading (or being read to from) character-building books like The Art of the Deal, and Mein Kampf.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a great book, but it's a fine bedtime read. It gives kids a little taste of mystery and ambiguity. Who is the woman saying hush? Where does she come from? Who keeps bowls of mush on the nightstand? It's just one of dozens of books my kids chose at bedtime, and it's far from my least favorite.

The Pokey Little Puppy, however, is an abomination from the depths of hell for which even Dante had no reference.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How about the Hidden Bear Power Fist Easter Egg?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Goodnight Moon is sentimental claptrap, and a contributing factor to the decay of modern civilization.  Children should be reading (or being read to from) character-building books like The Art of the Deal, and Mein Kampf.


I'd add Battlefield Earth to that list...
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
remember she had an uncle who thought he was St. Jerome...so crazy does run in the family.
 
