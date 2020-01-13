 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Smart enough to be a medical student, dumb enough to drink and jump between rooftops   (6abc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Darwin Award nominee?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He wasn't going to make it as a med student.   Not now at least.

I'm going to medical school when I die, got the paperwork all filled out.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a doctor friend that once told me "The hardest part of being a doctor is memorizing anatomy."

He was a smart guy.  But that doesn't mean every doctor is.   Just ask the guy that graduated last at medical school.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do you call the med student who graduates last in his class?
Doctor.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I have a doctor friend that once told me "The hardest part of being a doctor is memorizing anatomy."

He was a smart guy.  But that doesn't mean every doctor is.   Just ask the guy that graduated last at medical school.


You mean Doctor Whatshisface?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I didn't go to medical school to be called nurse,   doctor.

/Tell kids that the movies aren't real.
//Just because spiderman can do it doesn't mean you can
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of my good college friends was pre-med. I try really hard to eat right and work out, so I'll never, ever EVER have to go to a doctor, b/c I know where they came from.

/still bitter he "took my place" when I got invited to a mushroom party the night before a midterm
//he told me it was the best time he ever had in his life
///psilocybin mushrooms, you perverts
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*shakes tiny fist*
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: He wasn't going to make it as a med student.   Not now at least.

I'm going to medical school when I die, got the paperwork all filled out.


Not with that altitude.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fsbilly: I'm going to medical school when I die, got the paperwork all filled out.

Not with that altitude.


*splat*
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Rent Party: I have a doctor friend that once told me "The hardest part of being a doctor is memorizing anatomy."

He was a smart guy.  But that doesn't mean every doctor is.   Just ask the guy that graduated last at medical school.

You mean Doctor Whatshisface?


Yep.  The very one.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
have you met Dr Clairl?

Clairl I: "She's Hammered!"
Youtube yBO7wojMAik
 
tpmchris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Darwin Award nominee?



Nominee is a bit of a leap - definitely a candidate though.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


skulls.  I crack them
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Report