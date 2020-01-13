 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   Jeff Bezos donates $690,000 to Australia bush fire relief. Cheap bastard   (indy100.com) divider line
56
    More: Interesting, Jeff Bezos, English-language films, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, richest people, Tim Rice, Jeremy Berke of Business Insider, Elton John, Nicole Kidman  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 9:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he didn't, Amazon did.  If Bezos personally donated it wasn't mentioned here.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering he makes an estimated $230,000 per MINUTE...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bezos is the typical billionaire : a total egoistic piece of crap.

He's already destroying the world with amazon
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Bezos is the typical billionaire : a total egoistic piece of crap.

He's already destroying the world with amazon


Which is the irony is that previously the world was destroying the Amazon.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious which total is it. Is it like someone making 50k/year donating 3 cents, 30 cents, 30 bucks, or 60 bucks? I keep seeing different amounts.
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people.  He probably called and ask "How much do you need?" And they said $690,000. So he gave them $690,000.

/ not sure if serious.jpg
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Missed chance to donate obvious 690,420

5318008?

And yeah, Jeffie donated zero, his company gave 1 meeellion Aussie bucks
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: I'm curious which total is it. Is it like someone making 50k/year donating 3 cents, 30 cents, 30 bucks, or 60 bucks? I keep seeing different amounts.


He does not take much of an annual salary, its mostly the stock he owns that makes him so wealthy.

But since it was Amazon that made the donation, think more in the neighborhood of .0003 cents
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Net worth $110 BILLION. $696K is .000063 of that.

So if your net worth is 1,000,000, you should cough up $62.72.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
so he matched the girl selling nudes?
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
it's better than a kick in the balls
 
AeAe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a strangely specific number.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That WaPo paywall, tho.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AeAe: What a strangely specific number.


Turns out it's exactly 1 million Australian dollars. It's even in the headline
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: lolmao500: Bezos is the typical billionaire : a total egoistic piece of crap.

He's already destroying the world with amazon

Which is the irony is that previously the world was destroying the Amazon.


What goes around, comes around...
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Net worth $110 BILLION. $696K is .000063 of that.

So if your net worth is 1,000,000, you should cough up $62.72.


You're off by an order of magnitude, a net worth of $1m means you should cough up $6.27
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tater1337: so he matched the girl selling nudes?


I had not heard about this. So no link?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pink gave $500k. Personally.

Proportionately way more of her wealth.
 
wantingout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.

*wipes tears with 100 dollar bills*
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.


I imagine that there are some rich people that have donated money, but just did not take to Twitter to have their egos stroked.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.


What we should be doing is taking the vast majority of his wealth and using it on making the world a better place so that people don't have to donate to get anything done.
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wantingout: PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.

*wipes tears with 100 dollar bills*


Yeah, like how much has Steve Jobs donated?!?
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tater1337: so he matched the girl selling nudes?


he's jealous that her nudes were more popular than his
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.


He didn't give this time either

Always remember folks, never give the slightest offense to your corporate overlords or their golden rain down upon you might slow to a trickle
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your package with Amazon Donation $690,000 expected on 1/13 is still on the way, but it's running late.  Now expected 1/14-1/15.
 
roddack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark you can never goddamn please people.
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone pointed out on Twitter that Metallica donated $750k. 

Bezos didn't get to be the richest man by not being a miser.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roddack: Fark you can never goddamn please people.


Bezos and the other plutocrats, unlike those of us in this Fark thread, actually have the power to do something meaningful about climate change.  But they don't. So fark them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!


Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Missed chance to donate obvious 690,420

5318008?

And yeah, Jeffie donated zero, his company gave 1 meeellion Aussie bucks


That isn't Bezos move it is an Elon Musk move like the Big Falcon Rocket.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the equivalent of average joe putting 3 pennies into the salvation army can.  It might have been a better look if he didn't do it at all so it wasn't a story.  Go big or go home Jeff
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.

He didn't give this time either

Always remember folks, never give the slightest offense to your corporate overlords or their golden rain down upon you might slow to a trickle


And criticizing Amazon's donation is some plan to topple our corporate overlords?

Didn't know it was that easy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!

Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.


So if you had Amazon money, what would you do to change the world?  What would you do to rid the world of climate change with your vast wealth?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: edmo: Net worth $110 BILLION. $696K is .000063 of that.

So if your net worth is 1,000,000, you should cough up $62.72.

You're off by an order of magnitude, a net worth of $1m means you should cough up $6.27


Huh.

Call me generous.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CanuckInCA: jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!

Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.

So if you had Amazon money, what would you do to change the world?  What would you do to rid the world of climate change with your vast wealth?


Hookers and blow...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

croesius: Considering he makes an estimated $230,000 per MINUTE...


I'm assuming you mean Amazon.  He's obscenely rich but I don't think is pulling down over 120 billion a year.
 
CanuckInCA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CanuckInCA: jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!

Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.

So if you had Amazon money, what would you do to change the world?  What would you do to rid the world of climate change with your vast wealth?


I don't have amazon money and never will so asking me to do this mental exercise comes off as a pretty naked attempt to deflect.  In summary, tell me how the boot taste.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: croesius: Considering he makes an estimated $230,000 per MINUTE...

I'm assuming you mean Amazon.  He's obscenely rich but I don't think is pulling down over 120 billion a year.


I'm clearly using the neo-Jungian worldview of "you are what you do" to further my own hyperbolic nonsense wealth-hatred.
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Bezos is the typical billionaire : a total egoistic piece of crap.

He's already destroying the world with amazon


How much did you donate?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I spent $100 on Amazon this weekend, does that count as me donating $100 to Australia?  I'm going to pretend it does.
 
synithium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Joe Bag O'Donuts donates 15 cents and declares himself a hero.

The problem with this shiat is that he could of donated nothing, and Amazon could have donated nothing, and come out ahead in terms of how people thought about him....and that's just crazy town.

//in a nutshell: Go big or go home.
 
smunns
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amazon soon to report 690 million dollar purchase from Amazon relief supplies department.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.


For all the Farkers complaining, perhaps an accounting of their own giving would help.

This also comes to mind:

Now Jesus sat opposite the treasury and saw how the people put money into the treasury. And many who were rich put in much. Then one poor widow came and threw in two [a]mites, which make a [b]quadrans. So He called His disciples to Himself and said to them, "Assuredly, I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all those who have given to the treasury; for they all put in out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty put in all that she had, her whole livelihood."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: Jeebus Saves: CanuckInCA: jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!

Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.

So if you had Amazon money, what would you do to change the world?  What would you do to rid the world of climate change with your vast wealth?

I don't have amazon money and never will so asking me to do this mental exercise comes off as a pretty naked attempt to deflect.  In summary, tell me how the boot taste.


So you have no idea, but totally could think of something if you had money.  You're definitely not talking out your ass about a problem that can't be fixed by one person.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CanuckInCA: PaceyWhitter: You should not shame people who give money to charity because you think they should have given more.  No one is required to give and it sends a bad message.  Next time he may just not give.  No one is shaming all the rich people who gave nothing.

What we should be doing is taking the vast majority of his wealth and using it on making the world a better place so that people don't have to donate to get anything done.


Are you doing the same?
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SomeTexan: You people.  He probably called and ask "How much do you need?" And they said $690,000. So he gave them $690,000.

/ not sure if serious.jpg


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CanuckInCA: jjorsett: The internet, where if you do something good the first reaction is IT'S NOT ENOUGH!

Also the internet: where rubes are happy to forget all the awful things you do when you throw a few pennies on the ground.

So if you had Amazon money, what would you do to change the world?  What would you do to rid the world of climate change with your vast wealth?


I'd go the capitalist route and dump $100bn in alternative fuel projects to be used in conjunction with batteries. Things like hydrogen fuel cells. Something that someone like Amazon would be interested in already since shipping costs them billions a year.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report