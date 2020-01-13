 Skip to content
British socialite shares lifehack for funding jet-setting lifestyle
19
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Suck *this* many cocks."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Save a click:
A British socialite stole nearly $300,000 from her dementia-suffering grandmother to fund her lavish lifestyle, including designer clothes and stays in Beverly Hills hotels, according to local reports.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Suck *this* many cocks."


No that's going to be her new strategy.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oh dear tfa is far worse than sucking infinitely many cocks to fund a socialite lifestyle
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prince George: gameshowhost: "Suck *this* many cocks."

No that's going to be her new strategy.


seems more like she's gonna have some OITNB action than anything
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She was probably going to inherut the money anyway, and what's someone with dementia going to spend it on. No harm, no foul.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And ppl act like I'm evil 💀😂👿
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: She was probably going to inherut the money anyway, and what's someone with dementia going to spend it on. No harm, no foul.


Medical care?  Food? Shelter? Final expenses?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Suck *this* many cocks."



Does your map include the former British colonies as well?

/ Thinking yes.
 
labman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was expecting her to have chopped up her parents for the insurance money.

A literal life hack, so to speak
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor people with well-off elderly family members can do so really shady shiat. I have seen way too much of this lately.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If she were an American she'd be a huge trump supporter
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My grandmother had dementia and we didn't steal her money.

She died alone and confused in the middle of the night in a room she didn't recognize with nobody around to help her.

Anyway, I hope this biatch dies the second most horrible death possible, because people who don't even deserve it already get the worst one because reality is just awful.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: If she were an American she'd be a huge trump supporter


What a stupid thing to say. Corruption and fraud exist in all walks of life.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
2 year suspended sentence, 150 hours community service, and alcohol rehab for £300k? Not a bad trade off if you can live with yourself.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure those two months in prison will set her straight.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do they all aspire to look like blow-up dolls?
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Her grandmother probably didnt miss it.....


Forgive me
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: chuggernaught: If she were an American she'd be a huge trump supporter

What a stupid thing to say. Corruption and fraud exist in all walks of life.


And it's openly celebrated by Trump and his followers.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Report