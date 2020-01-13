 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Pampers has created a device to let you know when your kid is full of shiat, apparently to replace the popular dipstick-finger method   (fox43.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably goes of like a microwave timer if you leave your kid in a hot car.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it called a "nose"?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this is probably good for overnight when you're not in the same room and you want to avoid a rash or a long wakeup session by catching it early  and getting it gone.

I guess it's good during the day for other people who can't smell shiat. (insert partisan voter joke here)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know a lot about diapers (Mrs. PCoC and I don't have kids), but this seems like a good idea. Diapers apparently hold quite a bit, so I'm assuming they don't have to be changed very often, and who wants to keep checking all the time. For example, these, according to their label, appear to hold up to 10 pounds of feces, which really is quite extraordinary:

Fark user imageView Full Size

How long does it take a kid to make 10 pounds of turds? I don't know, probably a few days, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does it tweet "Presidential Harassment"?

/I know.
//15 minute Fark timeout for posting
///Worth it
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This business MEME will get out of control! It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it safe to buy this used on Amazon?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The one thing as a.parent I hated most was the dreaded "blowout".  But now that he's all grown up, I shouldn't be surprised at how much shiat he can get in.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
babies are why the earth is gaining mass.

scientists will tell you its meteors.  dont listen to that nonsense.  it's babies.

you put like 1 ounce of food in.  get 7 pounds of shiat out.
 
