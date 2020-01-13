 Skip to content
(Metro)   Couple sell everything they own in order to drive around the country with their two children, presumably to solve mysteries   (metro.co.uk) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well dang Cousin Eddie, when you put it like that, it's not too crazy sounding.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to dislike these people, but...

...keeping a Facebook blog, The Migratory Bees, about their travels, as they went.

...that's a solid blog name, at least.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just based on the preview description I'm guessing they're trying to escape at least three ghosts.

/DRTFA
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been to Ilkeston and I'd want to leave it, too - as fast as possible.  The fact their house only fetched £90k tells you all you need to know.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I want to dislike these people, but...

...keeping a Facebook blog, The Migratory Bees, about their travels, as they went.

...that's a solid blog name, at least.


Would say that sounds make a good name for a garage/psyche band.

/the mystery tour rolls on
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully they find The Laughing Place
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sold their home and gonna burn through their savings by Sept? Quite the optimistic couple.
 
bifster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obviously created a nest egg for just such an occasion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Strange.  Didn't they leave with three kids?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My wife knows a couple who've traveled the world, living in different palces for six months at a time, home schooling and/or enrolling in local schools. They've leaned several languages. When the oldest turned 16, she said she wanted to settle down and go to a regular school. They did. Both kids are doing very well.

/homeschooling is great if the parents have brains
 
browntimmy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds nice and all, but she even admits they're going to run out of money by September. Can you feed/take care of a family of four taking odd jobs as you travel from place to place? This is why people wait to retire until their 60s/70s.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like to do this but add a twist.  At which state will each creditor stop harassing me for money?

Using an old Click 'n Clack brain teaser, I would go through each of the 48 states and their capitals, entering and exiting each state exactly once.  I'm gonna bet Chase would be waiting for me in Portland Maine with a big writ of Whoop De Ass.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How long before they are killed/taken hostage?
 
GungFu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't see how that's a FAIL. The only bad part would be when it's over. Good on them. I would love to do what they are doing. And I will, even with if I had those pesky kids.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How long before they are killed/taken hostage?


Not soon enough.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TFA first says they gave up their house, then said they sold their house.  Those are 2 very different things in my mind.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But eternal childhood is the gift of our culture. What is life without the freedom of using 500 barrels of oil a day to enrich yourself, if you so choose?
Don't you agree?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Why do you hate our----never mind. You LOVE our culture. You just don't want those OTHER people to enjoy it foolishly, and get in your way.  Your spiritual journey and self-enrichment is important, while everyone else's is vapid consumerism.

The ads told you so.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Enjoy your 9 to 5 soulless existence, worker-drones!
Um, got any spare change?
 
