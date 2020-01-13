 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Suddenly, trampoline   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, World Wide Web, location information, trampoline Michael u, Twitter content, fastest way, precise location, Tweet location history, gone viral Michael  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2020 at 7:48 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB

Some guys that worked for my dad were on their way to a job.  They heard traffic reports about huge tie ups doe to a ladder in the roadway.  They thought, wow, we just came through there, glad we missed that.  When they got to the job site, their ladder was gone.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 318x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Krutsy wanted for questioning.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't we have one of those in Australia this weekend?

Those things migrate FAST - better give 'em lots of room.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Krutsy wanted for questioning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Loose?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report