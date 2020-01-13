 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Iran begins applying recent air traffic control measures to people protesting recent air traffic control measures   (cnbc.com) divider line
AngryDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm  sure the American media will show their outrage by directing it at whatever the president tweets next.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Iran's got some serious probs. Their government knows this. They are scared and desperate to cling on to power.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets....
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Other videos from Fars showed demonstrators chanting: "We are children of war. Fight with us, we will fight back."

Sow bullets for decades, don't be surprised when your crops blossom with violence.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They could revolt against their government, but the government disarmed them. Smart move to stay in control
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldJames: They could revolt against their government, but the government disarmed them. Smart move to stay in control


Yes, as Venezuelan citizens have proven using arms against the state has resulted in the removal of Maduro. Good thing Venezuela has the most guns in South America. They would still be living under tyranny!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This headline is awful. Yet amazing.

/I hope the Iranians manage to overthrow their government, even if that means trump "takes credit for it"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: This headline is awful. Yet amazing.

/I hope the Iranians manage to overthrow their government, even if that means trump "takes credit for it"


Trump can take credit all he want, its not going to be true. Sure his cultists will eat it up. But everyone else'll just roll their eyes at him.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: This headline is awful. Yet amazing.

/I hope the Iranians manage to overthrow their government, even if that means trump "takes credit for it"


Talk about falling ass backwards into success.
 
