(NPR)   New pope: is there really still a reason priests cant get laid? Old pope: Priests cant get laid because reasons. Trolling LDS: we always believed you need to get laid to get into heaven   (npr.org) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Benedict is doing a wonderful job of staying silent and "disappearing" as he promised.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is LDS the place with polygamy and child brides?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep dwindling into irrelevancy and bankruptcy, Catholic Church.

Between the priests removed for being pedophiles and the problems recruiting new ones (and the stick up your ass about rules that were not put in place by the Romans), you're in organizational decline.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is LDS the place with polygamy and child brides?


Get laid early and often.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?


To control and increase wealth. If a priest had no legitimate heirs any belongings, wealth or land he acquired or inherited would pass to the church.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a crock of shiat.  They have to be celebrate because then they don't have heirs to inherit and their coin flows to Rome (which doesn't even make sense anymore because priest isn't exactly the top moneymaker anymore).
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some great revisionist history. The real reason priests can't marry is so the power of the church does not get concentrated in families. Because some priestly families did things like have a 16 year old installed as Pope.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Catholics were only supposed to have sex to procreate, and then only within the confines of marriage.  Is he talking about having married priests?  Because the RC church is totes against birth control and abortion.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?


The reason behind it is a priest is supposed to be married to the church.

If you allow married priests you have to drop vow of poverty too.  A married man has to look out financially to his wife and children.

Thats the reason for good or bad.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is LDS the place with polygamy and child brides? child rape.


FTFY.  Let's not white wash what goes on.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is LDS the place with polygamy and child brides?


Blech.  Maybe it's time we put women in charge of everything for a while.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it involves Marie Osmond, I'll convert.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new pope isn't questioning celibacy, he's talking about allowing already married church officials to be ordained in very rare circumstances where it's impossible to find priests otherwise.  Like in remote Amazon communities.  If I remember right.  I'm not going to do any actual research.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR version:  The early church (and all along) keep dragging out the same old bullshiat about being chaste and celibate, like this was some grand virtue that kept one holy.  Because Sex is EBIL!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History teacher: The Shaker religious sect didn't permit its members to have sex
Classmate: So... what happened? To the sect?
History teacher: It died out after one generation
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we not equate "getting laid" to "getting married" please? It both cheapens marriage and creates false advertising.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super_pope: This is such a crock of shiat. They have to be celebrate because then they don't have heirs to inherit and their coin flows to Rome (which doesn't even make sense anymore because priest isn't exactly the top moneymaker anymore).


You're right Your Holiness. It has very little to do with "staying true to God only and not a family" and more to keeping the funds and property in the hands of the church and not passing it to any heirs.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 There's no way the Gelgemeks will ever go for this. 3 feet wide and full of razor sharp teeth no way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Graffito: Marcos P: Is LDS the place with polygamy and child brides? child rape.

FTFY.  Let's not white wash what goes on.


Fair enough.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: The reason behind it is a priest is supposed to be married to the church.

If you allow married priests you have to drop vow of poverty too.


1.  That's magic thinking.
2.  Priests do not take a vow of poverty.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: There's no way the Gelgemeks will ever go for this. 3 feet wide and full of razor sharp teeth no way.


FORGET ABOUT THE GELGEMEKS?!?!?!??
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this really a problem?  I thought all priests who aren't kiddie diddlers are gay.  Just let a couple of gay priests live together and call them "roommates for Christ."
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's really too bad that there's not an entire demographic of people who have traditionally shown lifelong devotion to that church, some to the point of lifelong celibacy, who could allay the shortage of clergy if they were allowed to be ordained.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?


First of all, celibacy has nothing to do with kiddie farking. Married people commit this crime too. Most get jobs where they have access to children.

Second of all Celibacy thing in the church had two issues: 1) Marriage did mess up land ownership. 2) young priest were seducing/raping women in the confessionals.Celibacy was the way to regain the trust of the people.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: Mugato: Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?

The reason behind it is a priest is supposed to be married to the church.

If you allow married priests you have to drop vow of poverty too.  A married man has to look out financially to his wife and children.

Thats the reason for good or bad.


That was the reason they developed.  Historically, priests did marry and had kids (St Patrick's grandfather was a priest).  It was a job just like any other.  As the Roman Catholic Church started absorbing other Catholic churches of Late Antiquity / Early Medieval Europe, they ran into the problem that many priests were basically installed into little dynastic fiefdoms.  You can't really crack the whip on them if they have more pull than you do in a region.  Also, how was the Church supposed to pay for all these damn kids?  Celibacy solved both problems - no kids, and thus no little dynastic parishes.  they then created the idea this was all about "married to the Church" to justify an administrative policy as the direct Word of God His Own Damn Self.  But, Epissy priests can patch over and continue to bone their wives just fine because it specifically isn't a doctrinal issue.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Benedict is doing a wonderful job of staying silent and "disappearing" as he promised.


You got the ironic quotation marks on the wrong word.  It should be: "Benedict" is doing a wonderful job...

There is zero chance that this book was authored by a nonagenarian with severe Alzheimer's (oops...  Pretend I didn't write that last part).  My guess is that this was a collaborative effort among the most conservative Church leaders to get Papa Frankie into line.  Pope Benny's name is just on the cover to lend authority and make it not look like a revolt against papal authority.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: Removing the celibacy ban might cut down on the child farking. Child farkers are probably drawn to professions where any kind of sex if forbidden, as a means to stop farking children.

Wasn't the whole celibacy thing about not owning land or some shiat?


Pederasty is a long-held and cherished Catholic tradition.

No, it doesn't bother me that most of the money my fear mother has donated to the Church has likely gone to protect child molesters.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm married and celibate. Could I be a priest?
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If it involves Marie Osmond, I'll convert.


Hey, can we share her? I'm not digging the church thing...but if we could work out a schedule where I could get married on her a few times a week...
We could work something out on the church thing too.
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ChristianRoommates.com
Hook up with a "close friend" without any "gay stuff!"  Totally not gay, just good Christian boys, working out, playing together, shopping together, eating together...okay, maybe it looks kind of gay, but they're really just roommates...no they don't have girlfriends, they're just waiting for a special kind of girl...they share a bed only because it's cheaper.
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear debates about the nonsense that is the theology and practice of Roman Catholic Church the kindest remark I can make about the Pope is, "The man has a business to run."

He has to manage the cash flow, he has to protect the brand while keeping his franchisees happy, he has to keep the customer base reasonably loyal, he has to cut his financial and legal liabilities, and he has to manage a dysfunctional staff. This is no easy gig.

The man has a business to run.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gnosis301: CivicMindedFive: The reason behind it is a priest is supposed to be married to the church.

If you allow married priests you have to drop vow of poverty too.

1.  That's magic thinking.
2.  Priests do not take a vow of poverty.


It's not magic thinking, it's done in many religions and frankly, as someone who encounters a great deal of relationship drama, it makes sense that you wouldn't want a priest focused on those issues in his life. Also, whether a priest takes a vow of poverty relates to his sect of Catholicism, Franciscans are especially known for it which is why Pope Francis took the name even though he is actually a Jesuit.

I think it should be run a bit more like the Orthodox Church- it's ok to BE married and be a priest it's just not ok to GET married while being a priest. I also think by anointing women they could increase their base. I used to know a nun who regularly was responsible for mass at a church, but couldn't give communion, and her parish had to wait for a traveling priest in the area to take communion once a month. She was incredibly passionate about women being able to give the sacrament since she sees it as a necessity for life that her people were not getting. Imaginary thinking or not, this is a problem for this faith, which is why it makes sense for Catholics to be concerned about it but I don't really understand why so many non Catholics waste time In their lives even giving anything in the Catholic Church (that's legal) a second thought.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: Whenever I hear debates about the nonsense that is the theology and practice of Roman Catholic Church the kindest remark I can make about the Pope is, "The man has a business to run."

He has to manage the cash flow, he has to protect the brand while keeping his franchisees happy, he has to keep the customer base reasonably loyal, he has to cut his financial and legal liabilities, and he has to manage a dysfunctional staff. This is no easy gig.

The man has a business to run.


That doesn't even make sense when applied to this article or situation.
 
Sentient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm married and celibate. Could I be a priest?


No, sounds like God left your life some time ago...
 
d3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every rule in the RCC has an exception. A married Episcopalian minister can convert and become a Catholic Priest. He'll never get promoted above that but it can happen already.

There is some sense to not splitting loyalties between family duty and church duty. My mother-in-law's father decided to become an Episcopalian minister and caused resentment in the family when church life took priority over family.

The RCC would be better off allowing women to become priests but keep the celibacy requirement.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super_pope: This is such a crock of shiat.  They have to be celebrate because then they don't have heirs to inherit and their coin flows to Rome (which doesn't even make sense anymore because priest isn't exactly the top moneymaker anymore).


You said celebrate instead of celibate. I'm not a word nazi and am only pointing it out because spell check corrects it on mine too.

But wait... maybe it's NOT spellcheck...
Maybe it's the supreme being reminding us how happy our life is, and how happy we make others when we celebrate not being married...
Wait, of course...THATS IT MY FRIEND!
You have found a new religion!
I already am online with your only commandment!

Now. Where do we send the money?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MasterPython: That is some great revisionist history. The real reason priests can't marry is so the power of the church does not get concentrated in families. Because some priestly families did things like have a 16 year old installed as Pope.


Didn't those rules already exist when the Orsini family dominated the Papacy though?

Doesn't seem to have worked out too well.  Perhaps rules that closely define what belongs to the Church versus what belongs to the clergyman and his family would work out better.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Joe Ratzinger the Hitler Youth is running his mouth?

Yeah, that motherfarker is welcome to STFU and GTFO.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ratzinger should be remembered chiefly as a defender of institutionalized child molesting. Before he was Pope, he was head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (better known as The Inquisition). He was the top official responsible for dealing with crimes among the clergy.

Ratzinger's main goal was continuing John Paul II's policy of keeping child rapers in the church and hiding their crimes from their congregations and the police.

Francis has been rooting out some of the entrenched rape apologists. When Ratzinger is gone, he should convene a group like South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and bring out everyone involved to document the atrocities that John Paul II and Benedict promoted  by protecting the criminals.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Celibacy rules are due to the Church not wanting priests to give their land to their children, instead of the church. It was strictly a political/monetary decision.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And seriously, how shiatty IS your idiotic religion if you decided to pick an ACTUAL FARKING NAZI to run it?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ace in your face: gnosis301: CivicMindedFive: The reason behind it is a priest is supposed to be married to the church.

If you allow married priests you have to drop vow of poverty too.

1.  That's magic thinking.
2.  Priests do not take a vow of poverty.

It's not magic thinking, it's done in many religions and frankly, as someone who encounters a great deal of relationship drama, it makes sense that you wouldn't want a priest focused on those issues in his life. Also, whether a priest takes a vow of poverty relates to his sect of Catholicism, Franciscans are especially known for it which is why Pope Francis took the name even though he is actually a Jesuit.

I think it should be run a bit more like the Orthodox Church- it's ok to BE married and be a priest it's just not ok to GET married while being a priest. I also think by anointing women they could increase their base. I used to know a nun who regularly was responsible for mass at a church, but couldn't give communion, and her parish had to wait for a traveling priest in the area to take communion once a month. She was incredibly passionate about women being able to give the sacrament since she sees it as a necessity for life that her people were not getting. Imaginary thinking or not, this is a problem for this faith, which is why it makes sense for Catholics to be concerned about it but I don't really understand why so many non Catholics waste time In their lives even giving anything in the Catholic Church (that's legal) a second thought.


Because the Catholic church keeps sticking its nose into my medical coverage and my personal choices.  I would give fark all about what the pope says if I could be insulated from it.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it odd that the pope is recognized as the leader (actually, first among equals) of the Eastern Catholic rites, which allow priests to be married, and this is still a thing.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ratzinger should be remembered chiefly as a defender of institutionalized child molesting. Before he was Pope, he was head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (better known as The Inquisition). He was the top official responsible for dealing with crimes among the clergy.

Ratzinger's main goal was continuing John Paul II's policy of keeping child rapers in the church and hiding their crimes from their congregations and the police.

Francis has been rooting out some of the entrenched rape apologists. When Ratzinger is gone, he should convene a group like South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and bring out everyone involved to document the atrocities that John Paul II and Benedict promoted  by protecting the criminals.


Sure, the child molesting.  But don't forget being a Nazi.

/I don't believe for a second that he only defended child molesters.
//There's no way that Nazi isn't a kiddy diddler himself.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [i.huffpost.com image 850x637]
ChristianRoommates.com
Hook up with a "close friend" without any "gay stuff!"  Totally not gay, just good Christian boys, working out, playing together, shopping together, eating together...okay, maybe it looks kind of gay, but they're really just roommates...no they don't have girlfriends, they're just waiting for a special kind of girl...they share a bed only because it's cheaper.


Holy shiat are those Dreamcast controllers?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: atzinger should be remembered chiefly as a defender of institutionalized child molesting. Before he was Pope, he was head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (better known as The Inquisition).


I didn't expect that!
 
Report